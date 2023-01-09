National Weather Service plans to upgrade radar equipment

The National Weather Service announced that some key radar equipment at the Greenville-Spartanburg center in South Carolina, which serves the McDowell area, will be out of service as it undergoes refurbishment.

Major repairs and hardware maintenance will begin Monday, Jan. 23, for the KGSP WSR-88D radar equipment operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg in Greer, S.C. This will take approximately two weeks and will be completed by Friday, Feb. 3, according to a news release from the NWS.

Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions. The components are extremely heavy and will require the radome to be removed by crane and replaced when the work is completed. Radome is a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects a radar antenna.

This work will also include the bull gear replacement, which failed on Saturday, Dec. 31. The bull gear is the primary gear responsible for turning the antenna. The radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years, and this radar has exceeded its lifespan. This activity is necessary to keep the radar functioning for another 20 years or more, according to the news release.

The pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030s. NOAA’s National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $135 million in the eight-year program. The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the refurbishment of the transmitter. The fourth project will be the refurbishment of the equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will be complete in 2023.

During the downtime, adjacent radars will be available, including: KCAE, Columbia, S.C.; KFFC, Peachtree City, Ga.; KMRX, Morristown, Tenn.; KFCX, Blacksburg, Va.; KRAX, Raleigh; TCLT, Charlotte TDWR.

For direct access to any of these surrounding radar sites, visit the following webpage: https://radar.weather.gov/.

The KGSP WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds, according to the news release.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., can be found on social media at www.facebook.com/NWSGSP.