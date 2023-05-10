Editor's Note The following is a question-and-answer profile of a nurse who works at Mission Hospital McDowell. It is part of a series profiling nurses who work here in McDowell County during National Nurses Week Saturday, May 6, through Friday, May 12.

National Nurses Week is being observed in McDowell County and especially at Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

“At Mission Hospital McDowell, we have an exceptional hospital team who cares for this community every day and I am proud to work alongside them,” said CEO Marsha Myers. “During Nurses Week, we honor the exceptional patient care our nurses deliver with various celebrations throughout the week. Our nurses care like family and we are honored to have such a great team here in Marion.”

Name: Tiffany Elliott

Age: 50

Home community: Marion, N.C.

Educational background: Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: Married to husband David Elliott for 28 years. Have three children: Megan, 25; Natalie, 20; and Christian, 16.

When did you know you wanted to be nurse? When I was in high school, my grandmother was very sick and I would help my mom take care of her. She was on hospice care too, so I was able to observe nurses caring for her. I have always loved helping people.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? What do you love about working at Mission Hospital McDowell? I love being with families during the delivery of their baby and giving them the support and encouragement they need during an exciting and a vulnerable time in their life. I get so excited each time I see a new baby being born. It’s always such a special time. I love working here because we have such a great team of nurses and have great teamwork.

What would you say to encourage someone who was thinking about a career in health care? Make a difference in people’s lives, and help make a positive impact in the community.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing? Nursing is a challenging career, but is so rewarding. There are so many different roles in nursing that you can choose.