Editor’s note: The following is a question-and-answer profile of a nurse who works at Mission Hospital McDowell. It is part of a series profiling nurses who work here in McDowell County during National Nurses Week, recognized Saturday, May 6, through Friday, May 12.

National Nurses Week is being observed in McDowell County and especially at Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

“At Mission Hospital McDowell, we have an exceptional hospital team who care for this community every day and I am proud to work alongside them,” said CEO Marsha Myers. “During Nurses Week, we honor the exceptional patient care our nurses deliver with various celebrations throughout the week. Our nurses care like family and we are honored to have such a great team here in Marion.”

Name: Kelly Bass

Age: 48

Home community: McDowell County. I grew up here and this town is very special to me.

Educational background: I have an Associate’s Degree in nursing

Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: I am a happily married to my husband of 15 years and have three children. A daughter is 23, a son who’s 22, and a 20-year-old son as well as having a 4-year-old grandson.

When did you know you wanted to be nurse? I wanted to be an FBI agent originally but somehow nursing seemed the path for me so after high school that goal was set in motion especially when my great-grandmother became ill with cancer.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? What do you love about working at Mission Hospital McDowell? For me, the most rewarding part of my job is that one “thank you.” You can have the absolute worst day ever and go toward the end of your shift feeling defeated but just one simple “thank you” can change you. I have been a nurse for over 25 years and I came to McDowell two years ago to work in the Emergency Room, then was asked to help as a house supervisor and now I am full-time in the Emergency Room as a clinical nurse coordinator. The employees here are family. Whether it be in the ER, the operating room or wherever in the hospital, I can see a friendly face and feel the sense of family here. I take pride in that knowing that not everywhere you work can you find that in your coworkers. Working here at McDowell has been the best decision I have ever made in my nursing career especially knowing that I am supported by the nurses or CNAs beside me all the way up to our administration. Not many places can say that their CNO or CEO support them, their career, or the role they play in the company, but I can and for that I am truly grateful.

What would you say to encourage someone who was thinking about a career in health care? I would say to do your research on the nursing pathway you are interested in. I recommend employment where the employees are supported by their leadership and administration. I would encourage someone to advance their career as much as possible and to be open minded. I would also encourage them to gain experience in various fields of nursing. You are never too old to grow. I never thought I would see myself where I am but if people had not believed in me and nudged me in this direction I wouldn’t be sitting here telling you all of this.

What is the most challenging part of your job? I can tell you that after all of my nursing years the biggest challenge is knowing and accepting that you can only do what you can do with the two hands you have been given. Not everyone goes home, not everyone can be satisfied and not everyone is going to appreciate your efforts, your words, or your actions and that is OK. Give every day your every effort and always be kind and compassionate.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career? I have way too many and they have helped me in various ways.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing? To me, nursing is an internal choice. You choose nursing because you have a genuine desire to help people. It is not always pretty. Some days you want to walk away, some days your faith in humanity is sitting on “E” but most days you feel good about your decision to choose this profession. Nursing will humble you in ways you never thought possible.