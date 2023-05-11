Editor's Note Editor’s note: The following is a question-and-answer profile of a nurse who works at Mission Hospital McDowell. It is part of a three-part series for National Nurses Week Saturday, May 6 through Friday, May 12.

National Nurses Week is being observed in McDowell County and especially at Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion.

“At Mission Hospital McDowell, we have an exceptional hospital team who care for this community every day and I am proud to work alongside them,” said CEO Marsha Myers. “During Nurses Week, we honor the exceptional patient care our nurses deliver with various celebrations throughout the week. Our nurses care like family and we are honored to have such a great team here in Marion.”

Name: Donna Langlois

Age: Late middle age

Home community: Dysartsville, McDowell County. My husband and I relocated from northern New Hampshire.

Educational background: Associate’s Degree in nursing (AND) from White Mountains Community College. Currently enrolled in Galen College pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Any family information you would like to provide for this profile: I am married with three adult children and four grandsons.

When did you know you wanted to be nurse? Nursing is my second career. I was inspired by a nurse manager in New Hampshire. The way she interacted with the public, her nurses and the health care providers made such an impression on me; I knew I wanted to follow in her footsteps.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? The most rewarding part of my job is helping my patients get better. A big part of that is learning about the patient and their families so I can provide the best education for their recovery.

What do you love about working at Mission Hospital McDowell? I love working at McDowell Hospital for several reasons. First, it’s a warm, family dynamic. Everyone is approachable and helpful. I find our smaller hospital to be full of well-rounded nurses and providers.

What would you say to encourage someone who was thinking about a career in health care? Absolutely do it! There are so many different opportunities within the nursing field to explore and grow into. Reach out anytime and chat with a nurse or educator, nursing is definitely worth the self-investment.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Not being able to control outcomes. There will always be circumstances where everything was done to the best of our ability but, ultimately, we cannot always have positive outcomes.

Is there any one patient or incident that stands out during your career? I carry many of my patients in my heart and think of them frequently. But, learning of the death of an oncology patient I cared for left me in the hallway in tears. He was the most upbeat and positive person and always cared about those around him. He was such a wonderful person, and I adored his loving family.

What would you like readers to know about the profession of nursing? Nursing will challenge you to grow as a person. It teaches you to think outside of the box. You will become a more compassionate person. You will build friendships through shared joy and sorrow. In nursing, you will be both the teacher and the student as we are constantly learning new techniques with changing practices and sharing this with fellow nurses. This will be the most difficult career you will love.