National Night Out will be Tuesday evening in downtown Marion

Looking for some good family fun in downtown Marion this coming week? You are in luck.

National Night Out is set for Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 7-9 p.m.

“We are looking forward to National Night Out!” Marion Police Department announced on its Facebook page.” It is always a fun night and something we look forward to every year.”

The Marion Police Department coordinates their night out with the national date, which is the first Tuesday of August.

More than 16,000 communities from all 50 states, Canadian cities and military bases take part in National Night Out.

The first event was in 1984 and was meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. Today, the purpose continues to inform the public about police duties, but it also provides the public with information on drug prevention, neighborhood watch initiatives and additional anti-crime efforts.

It also allows residents to engage the officers and ask questions, according to the website for the Marion Police Department.

Families will enjoy food, music and chance to see law enforcement vehicles and equipment.

National Night Out will have inflatables and face painting for the kids. Need a snack? There will be popcorn, cotton candy and drinks.

For more information, visit the Marion Police Department Facebook page.