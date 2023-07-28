The Marion Police Department will hold the 2023 National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Held in local towns across the country, in Canadian cities and in military bases around the world since 1984, the National Night Out is an event that allows community members and emergency agencies to interact for an evening of food, fun and entertainment.

The Marion Police Department is now putting the final touches on its biggest community event of the year. National Night Out is an event that the Marion Police Department holds each year on the first Tuesday in August. Law enforcement around the nation will be participating in similar activities on this same day. The event is always free to the community and many partners help make that happen, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday on Main Street in Marion from 7-9 p.m. with setup beginning at 6 p.m.

“Our hope is that everyone will join us on Tuesday, Aug. 1, on Main Street for a great time of community engagement,” said Chief Allen Lawrence. “The Marion Police Department’s goal is to continue to bridge the gap between the police and our community. Our partners in local business, emergency services, health care, community organizations, and many others will join together on Tuesday to make this event happen.”

During National Night Out, there will be hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, inflatables, face painting, live music by Gotcha Groove, a law enforcement car show and much more. The event is 100% free, including the food which the corporate partners of Ingles, Walmart and Pepsi make happen.

As of Wednesday, the Marion Police Department has close to 40 community partners joining them for this event.

If you or your organization is interested in partnering with Marion police by having a booth on Tuesday, please let organizes know soon. You can call 828-652-5205 and speak with Training Coordinator D.J. Barrier.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1270239296949319.