National Night Out 2021 set for Tuesday evening

After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, National Night Out is coming back to downtown Marion.

National Night Out 2021 will take place Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Marion’s central business district.

Each year, the Marion Police Department coordinates their night out with the national date, which is the first Tuesday of August. More than 16,000 communities from all 50 states, Canadian cities and military bases take part in National Night Out.

The first event was in 1984 and was meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. Today, the purpose continues to inform the public about police duties, but it also provides the public with information on drug prevention, neighborhood watch initiatives and additional anti-crime efforts. It also allows residents to engage the officers and ask questions, according to the website for the Marion Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, National Night Out and other downtown events had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is coming back this year and it will be held on Main Street during the traditional first Tuesday in August. The event is billed as “Where the Police Department and the community come together,” according to the Facebook page for the Marion Police Department.