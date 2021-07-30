National Night Out 2021 set for Tuesday evening

After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, National Night Out is coming back to downtown Marion.
National Night Out 2021 will take place Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. in Marion’s central business district.
Each year, the Marion Police Department coordinates their night out with the national date, which is the first Tuesday of August. More than 16,000 communities from all 50 states, Canadian cities and military bases take part in National Night Out.
The first event was in 1984 and was meant to increase awareness about police programs in communities. Today, the purpose continues to inform the public about police duties, but it also provides the public with information on drug prevention, neighborhood watch initiatives and additional anti-crime efforts. It also allows residents to engage the officers and ask questions, according to the website for the Marion Police Department.
Last year, National Night Out and other downtown events had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is coming back this year and it will be held on Main Street during the traditional first Tuesday in August. The event is billed as “Where the Police Department and the community come together,” according to the Facebook page for the Marion Police Department.
As in previous years, it will be a night of free food and entertainment and a chance for local residents of all ages to meet with their law enforcement officers.
Tanya & The Roadrunnerz will perform at the City Stage. There will be a law enforcement car show where folks can vote for their favorite patrol vehicle.
National Night Out will have inflatables and face painting for the kids. Everyone can enjoy free food, popcorn and cotton candy.
Sponsors for the event include Ingles, Pepsi and Spencer’s Hardware.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for the Marion Police Department: https://www.facebook.com/Marion-Police-Department-173824515995031