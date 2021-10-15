 Skip to main content
Narcotics Task Force arrests one man during search of Marion home
Narcotics Task Force arrests one man during search of Marion home

Yusef Abdullah Shakuur.jpg

Yusef Shakuur

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.

On Friday morning, officers, armed with a search warrant, raided a house at 57 West Seagle St. in Marion.

Investigators with the Narcotics Task Force (comprised of McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations), found illegal narcotics, a firearm and an undisclosed amount of money inside the home, according to information from the Marion Police Department.

Task force members said they would like to thank the local residents for their information of illegal narcotics sales taking place at this residence. "All of the agencies are happy to see this investigation come to an end," read the news release.

Yusef Shakuur, 51, who is currently on post release from the North Carolina Department of Correction, was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

• Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

• Felony possession of methamphetamine

• Misdemeanor possession of Schedule II substance

• Possession with intent to sell and deliver Oxycotin

• Possession of firearm by felon

• Maintain dwelling for sale and use of narcotics

Shakuur was placed in the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $55,000 bond, according to the news release.

