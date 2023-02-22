N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene is currently being treated for pneumonia in a hospital but feels he is making progress toward recovery.

Greene, 59, is a retired sheriff of McDowell County and now represents District 85 in the N.C. House of Representatives as a Republican lawmaker. That district includes the counties of McDowell, Mitchell and Avery, where Greene now lives.

Greene said he has been suffering from pneumonia for the past few weeks. Greene said he’s gone through several rounds of antibiotics but his physician recommended that he should be admitted to a hospital for more aggressive treatment. He’s now a patient at Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital in Newland.

“I’m doing a lot better but they are still trying to figure out what’s going on,” he told The McDowell News on Wednesday.

He said the experience is something like one step forward and then two steps back.

Greene added he may be transferred to Watauga Medical Center in Boone for more tests and to determine what more types of treatment he needs.

But as of Wednesday, Greene said he feels better.

“I hope I am on an upward trajectory,” he said. “I am feeling quite a bit better.”

However, he said his doctor told him that when they send him home, they want to make sure he stays there and doesn’t have to come back to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Greene said the staff and physicians at Cannon Hospital have provided him with excellent care.

“They have been really attentive and taken good care of me,” he said.

He also greatly appreciates the numerous well-wishes from friends and constituents.

“I have had so many calls, texts and comments of concerns and a lot of prayers,” he said to The McDowell News. “I feel tremendously blessed because of the prayers and support out there. That has certainly been felt on this end.”

Even though he is in the hospital, Greene said his office continues to function. His wife Allyson Greene works as his administrative assistant. Together, they can still respond to emails and phone messages.

“We can do that remotely and return calls and respond to messages,” he added.