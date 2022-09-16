 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured editor's pick

N.C. Mountain State Fair extends one-price, unlimited ride days through Sunday

  • 0
18 mountain state fair.jpg

Don't miss special unlimited ride days as the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher comes to a close this weekend.

 MOUNTAIN STATE FAIR/FACEBOOK

 FLETCHER – The N.C. Mountain State Fair is extending its popular one-price, unlimited ride days through Sunday as a “thank you” to the community and fair fans.

“We wanted to do something to thank the community that has been so supportive of this fair for 28 years and we are excited to be able to extend the days we offer unlimited ride through the end of the fair,” said fair general manager Sean McKeon. “Midway provider Drew Expositions was in full support, so this is a great opportunity for people interested in riding rides.”

On Saturday, Sept. 17, unlimited rides are $30 plus gate admission. On Sunday, Sept. 18, unlimited rides are $25 plus gate admission. The unlimited pass can only be purchased at the fair, not online.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'That's not inciting:' Trump warns of 'big problems' if he's charged over classified documents

Recommended for you