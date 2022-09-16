N.C. Mountain State Fair extends one-price, unlimited ride days through Sunday

FLETCHER – The N.C. Mountain State Fair is extending its popular one-price, unlimited ride days through Sunday as a “thank you” to the community and fair fans.
“We wanted to do something to thank the community that has been so supportive of this fair for 28 years and we are excited to be able to extend the days we offer unlimited ride through the end of the fair,” said fair general manager Sean McKeon. “Midway provider Drew Expositions was in full support, so this is a great opportunity for people interested in riding rides.”
On Saturday, Sept. 17, unlimited rides are $30 plus gate admission. On Sunday, Sept. 18, unlimited rides are $25 plus gate admission. The unlimited pass can only be purchased at the fair, not online.