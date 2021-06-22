N.C. HOPE assistance available for low-income renters

Additional assistance is now available for low-income renters in McDowell County who need help paying rent and utility bills through N.C. HOPE.

Dominion Energy is connecting renters with additional customer assistance funding through the N.C. HOPE program, which is now open for its second application period, according to a news release.

“We want customers to know that we are here to help and ready to assist them, including those who may be struggling for the first time,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy. “We are joining forces with N.C. HOPE, a critical program providing support to renters who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.”

The N.C. HOPE Program serves low-income renters to prevent evictions and utility disconnections. The program does not accept applications for utility assistance only, however, all applicants who receive rental assistance are also considered for utility assistance, according to the news release.

Online applications and eligibility requirements are available at www.hope.nc.gov or by calling (888) 9ASK-HOPE or 888-927-5467.

