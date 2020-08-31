N.C. Highway Patrol launches impaired driving initiative

RALEIGH — As Labor Day fast approaches, increased congestion across the state is expected as motorists travel to their intended vacation destinations. With this in mind, the State Highway Patrol is stressing the importance of sober driving throughout the holiday weekend.

Combining forces with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and more than 500 law enforcement organizations statewide, the SHP is participating in the GHSP’s Booze It & Lose It campaign. Troopers throughout the two-week initiative will focus on multiple motor vehicle violations such as: excessive speeding, aggressive driving and driving while distracted. A special emphasis will also be placed on removing impaired motorists, attempting to prevent needless collisions from occurring.

“Removing impaired drivers before they harm themselves or someone else is among our highest priorities throughout the holiday weekend,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Ensuring safe travel is a shared responsibility among both law enforcement and those who travel across our great state.”