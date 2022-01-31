N.C. Highway Patrol investigating two wrecks. Marion police officer hurt in one.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating two wrecks that happened within 24 hours of each other and are the result of a driver traveling left of center on a road.
One of those wrecks involved a Marion police officer.
At 6:14 a.m. Monday, Brenna Toney, 30, of Bakersville, was traveling south on N.C. 226 North in Mitchell County. Toney is an officer with the Marion Police Department.
Audie Peterson, 52, address unavailable, was traveling north on N.C. 226 North when his Toyota traveled across the center line and went left of center. Peterson’s Toyota hit the 2021 Dodge patrol car driven by Toney and owned by the city of Marion, according to Sgt. C.A. Smith of the Highway Patrol.
She was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where she is listed in stable condition and received treatment for her injuries, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.
Peterson was taken to Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine. Smith said he didn’t know Peterson’s condition.
Both drivers were traveling alone.
Smith said he was unsure at this point in the investigation why Peterson traveled left of center.
As of Monday afternoon, the only charge being filed against Peterson is traveling left of center.
“Any and all information concerning the traffic crash investigation will be referred to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” reads the news release from the Marion Police Department. “We would like to ask that you keep Officer Toney and her family in your prayers, as she travels her road to recovery. We will continue to update as Officer Toney’s condition allows.”
On Sunday afternoon, a wreck happened in McDowell County because of someone driving left of center.
At 1:51 p.m. Sunday, Nathan Barrier, 23, of Cabarrus County, was traveling on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. His car, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was just east of Johnson Hollow Road when it went left of center and collided with a rock retaining wall. He was traveling alone.
Barrier was seriously hurt but the injuries were not life threatening, according to investigators. He was transported by McDowell Emergency Medical Services to Mission Hospital in Asheville where he underwent surgery on his arm and his leg.
The McDowell Rescue Squad had to cut off the top of his car to extract him. In addition, the Pleasant Gardens Fire Department’s first responders and McDowell EMS were at the scene, according to Trooper D.R. Alexander of the Highway Patrol.