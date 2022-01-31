N.C. Highway Patrol investigating two wrecks. Marion police officer hurt in one.

As of Monday afternoon, the only charge being filed against Peterson is traveling left of center.

“Any and all information concerning the traffic crash investigation will be referred to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” reads the news release from the Marion Police Department. “We would like to ask that you keep Officer Toney and her family in your prayers, as she travels her road to recovery. We will continue to update as Officer Toney’s condition allows.”

On Sunday afternoon, a wreck happened in McDowell County because of someone driving left of center.

At 1:51 p.m. Sunday, Nathan Barrier, 23, of Cabarrus County, was traveling on U.S. 70 West in the Pleasant Gardens community. His car, a 2007 Toyota Camry, was just east of Johnson Hollow Road when it went left of center and collided with a rock retaining wall. He was traveling alone.

Barrier was seriously hurt but the injuries were not life threatening, according to investigators. He was transported by McDowell Emergency Medical Services to Mission Hospital in Asheville where he underwent surgery on his arm and his leg.