N.C. Gov. Cooper announces 10 p.m. curfew for much of state

Are there any exceptions to the modified Stay at Home Order?

Yes. Individuals may leave home during the Stay at Home Period to: travel to or from a place of work; perform work at their workplace when the worker’s presence is required by the worker’s employer; travel for work purposes; obtain food, medical care, fuel, or social services; travel from a business that closed at or after 10 p.m.; travel to a business that will open at 5 a.m.; travel to take care of a family member, friend or pet in another household; travel to or from a religious service; travel necessary for personal safety; and travel into or out of the state.

Are individuals permitted to stay with family and friends during the Stay at Home Period?

This order requires individuals to remain at their home or place where they are staying for the night from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. This order does not prohibit individuals from staying with family and friends. However, due to evidence that gathering with friends and non-household family is associated with the spread of COVID-19, individuals are must abide by gathering limits and face covering requirements when in the presence of non-household members.

I have to go to work during the Stay at Home Period, is that okay?