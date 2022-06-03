N.C. Farmers of the Foothills launches food share program on Monday in McDowell

N.C. Farmers of the Foothills will launch the 2022 CSA Share Program on Monday, June 6.

This program offers two options for customers interested in local produce/food. The Small Summer 2022 CSA Share contains seven to nine pounds of produce per box per week for $220 and the Large Summer CSA Share contains 10 to 15 pounds per box each week. The CSA Share Program is for six weeks, during which customers can pick up their fresh produce CSA Shares weekly at a convenient pickup point.

McDowell residents also have the option of ordering their favorite food, produce and edible gifts from the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills website. These orders can be picked up at the same time as their CSA Share from Foothills Food Hub (263 Barnes Road in Marion).

“We’re giving folks the opportunity to enjoy the best local food producers have to offer, while strengthening the relationships between farmers and neighbors,” says Mike Hobbs, a farmer and member of N.C. Farmers of the Foothills.

Hobbs stated that each CSA Share will include local and regional crops that are sustainable by farms throughout the foothills.

The N.C. Farmers of the Foothills met earlier in 2022 to establish their 2022 collective of contributing farms and food producers, allowing an open agreement and network of farms working toward creating healthy food share packages. The system ensures that CSA Share participants receive weekly bundles of well-planned boxes containing vegetables and goods that complement the entirety of the share.

“Having worked together over the past few months, we’ve organized a system where farmers can strategically plant, grow and harvest food that will give a great variety to customers, while showcasing the quality of locally grown goods,” Kelly Stewart, warehouse manager of the Foothills Food Hub explains.

As their CSA Summer 2022 program grows, the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills (in conjunction with other food-based organizations and projects) plan to expand pick-up options and offer additional goods on their website. While the site currently hosts produce, meat, and bee products for retail purchase, the organization also offers farmers to list jellies, jams, baked goods and wholesale options. The N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are also scheduled to release apparel and gifts like custom logo hats (available this summer).

Foothills Food Hub Project Manager Heather Edwards speaks of the CSA Summer 2022 Share with enthusiasm.

“We need to get the word out that living in the foothills means we’re blessed with the opportunity to live so close to our food,” said Edwards. “Being able to support the food producers around us while benefiting from healthy, direct-from-the-farm food can make the difference in living healthier lives.”

To learn more about the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills CSA Share Program, please visit NCFarmersOfTheFoothills.com or visit: https://ncfarmersofthefoothills.eatfromfarms.com/category/csa-shares.

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

• Food pantry storage and packing;

• Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

N.C. Farmers of the Foothills is a collective of regional farmers working to promote and streamline access to locally grown foods and produce. It is supported by community partners like Foothills Food Hub, Master Extension and McDowell Local Food Advisory Council.

Learn More Here: https://ncfarmersofthefoothills.eatfromfarms.com/