As March is National Nutrition Month, N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are looking to introduce a new, locally sourced nutrition option.

This program allows you to buy fresh fruits and vegetables grown right here, browse online for additional items, and pick up your box at a convenient location.

CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Share Programs have existed regionally for a few years, and N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are looking to build off previous years’ success through the 2023 Bigfoot CSA Share. N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are offering a CSA package, named “Bigfoot CSA” inspired by McDowell residents' love of fresh food and furry bipedal forest creatures, according to a news release.

“Joining a CSA builds community while supporting the local economy. Members become connected to their food source,” says Molly Sandfoss, county Cooperative Extension Director.

Sandfoss urges residents to recognize the value in eating locally, explaining that by taking part in a local CSA, the money spent on local foods directly supports and impacts the community around you. Our local farmers take great care in growing or raising a local food supply for our community.

“A local food supply is fresh and healthy and accessible,” said Sandfoss. “We need to embrace what is good for our bodies, our families, and our community. A Bigfoot CSA share will provide you with a weekly supply of goodness.”

“There are big benefits to eating locally produced foods, besides supporting local farmers,” says Eileen Droescher of O’Turtle Farm. “The health benefits of ultra fresh food improve the health of your family and your perspectives on wellness. You establish a direct connection with where your food comes from, and you reap the benefits of eating fresh produce that hasn’t been through the stress of transportation, processing, and mass distribution.”

She added that providing ultra-fresh foods to McDowell families promotes a healthy lifestyle, and instills the value of picking healthy food options in children. Droescher feels the 2023 Bigfoot CSA share will greatly improve the nutritional support needed by McDowell families.

The Bigfoot CSA Share Program allows McDowell residents to buy-in and support the local food systems in their region, while allowing those residents to enjoy the benefit of locally grown and harvested food.

With two CSA Sessions occurring over 2023 (first session: June 5 through July 10 and second session: July 17 through August 21) CSA shares will include six weeks of fresh vegetables in a strategized selection. Collaborations between local farmers means the 2023 CSA offers a better variety of produce, in a rotation that compliments each Bigfoot CSA Share box, according to the news release.

Looking to improve the appeal of locally sourced food options, CSA shares include pre-selected, in-season items. Some adjustments can be made in the case of food allergies/sensitivities. CSA programs help small farmers by reducing transportation costs and time spent finding groups of customers or markets to sell in. Knowing in advance what customers expect and growing crops already allocated to local markets allows farmers to keep costs down while maximizing output.

Additionally, fresh, locally produced add-ons such as meats, baked goods, eggs, jellies, honey and more will be available when ordered from the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills Website.

Customers can browse the Website and include additional items based on their needs. CSA pick-up will be weekly at 263 Barnes Road (Foothills Food Hub) on Mondays between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To learn more about or sign up for the N.C. Farmers of the Foothills 2023 Bigfoot CSA Share Program, visit their website at: https://ncfarmersofthefoothills.eatfromfarms.com/ and click on “The Bigfoot CSA Shares” on the left side. Options will be available for sign up on the next page.