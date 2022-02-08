N.C. Court of Appeals upholds conviction of defendant in McDowell case

The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled a defendant received a fair trial in McDowell County after he was found guilty of felony larceny, felony breaking and entering and injury to real property.
The decision came on Feb. 1, 2022.
Defendant James Wesley Sanford, 48, of Bostic, was found guilty by a jury in September 2019. He was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and must pay $3,475 in restitution to the victim.
At the time of his sentencing, Sandford’s attorney, Sandra Payne Hagood, appealed the decision, stating he didn’t receive a fair trial for three reasons – the trial court erred by granting the State’s motions to preclude Sanford from making certain arguments and using photographs for illustrative purposes; failing to instruct the jury on his theory of defense; and allowing the State’s witness to testify over objection, according to court documents.
The appeals court disagreed with all three of these claims and upheld the decision from the lower court in McDowell, stating in their opinion after addressing each proposed issue from the defendant, “After careful review of record and applicable law, we hold Defendant received a fair trial, free from error.” Presiding Appeals Court Judges included the Honorable April Wood, Lucy Inman and Darren Jackson.
Background information from the case reads that Sanford and David Patneaude entered into a verbal agreement in September 2017 on renovations in an office building owned by Patneaude. The agreement was that Sanford would perform renovations and Patneaude would supply the materials needed for the project. A year later, Patneaude said the renovations were coming along “slowly,” while the defendant argued he wasn’t given the proper materials needed to complete the work.
In 2018, Patneaude and Sanford couldn’t agree on a completion date, forcing Patneaude to hire someone else to complete the work. During that time, Patneaude changed the locks on the building and left Sanford a note on the building telling him he was no longer in need of his services.
When Sanford arrived at the building to retrieve some tools, he claimed he didn’t see the note, and entered through the front door when his key didn’t work in the back door. This is where he noticed work had been done that wasn’t performed by him. Sanford stated he retrieved his tools and headed out the back door when he saw the note.
“After reading the letter, Defendant became concerned he could not finish the renovation work, because he knew there were faults in the completed work that had not been fixed. He thought, ‘Well, if I’m not going to be able to fix it, I’m going to make it to where somebody else has to fix it, and you can’t say that’s not my work because it wasn’t finished.’ Defendant proceeded to damage the property and took a hot water heater, toilet, sink and partial box of tiles,” the court documents state.
On Aug. 6, 2018, Sanford was indicted on the felony charges and a trial was held on Sept. 16, 2019 where was found guilty. The appeal of the verdict was heard on Aug. 25, 2021 and the decision to uphold the charges was filed on Feb. 1, 2022. To read the opinion in its entirety, visit this story on www.mcdowellnews.com.