N.C. Court of Appeals upholds conviction of defendant in McDowell case

Background information from the case reads that Sanford and David Patneaude entered into a verbal agreement in September 2017 on renovations in an office building owned by Patneaude. The agreement was that Sanford would perform renovations and Patneaude would supply the materials needed for the project. A year later, Patneaude said the renovations were coming along “slowly,” while the defendant argued he wasn’t given the proper materials needed to complete the work.

In 2018, Patneaude and Sanford couldn’t agree on a completion date, forcing Patneaude to hire someone else to complete the work. During that time, Patneaude changed the locks on the building and left Sanford a note on the building telling him he was no longer in need of his services.

When Sanford arrived at the building to retrieve some tools, he claimed he didn’t see the note, and entered through the front door when his key didn’t work in the back door. This is where he noticed work had been done that wasn’t performed by him. Sanford stated he retrieved his tools and headed out the back door when he saw the note.