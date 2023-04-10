The N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled that a McDowell County man who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in August 2021 received a fair trial.

Last week, the state Court of Appeals issued a ruling in the case of the state of North Carolina vs. Austin Tylor Edwards.

Edwards was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in August 2021 in McDowell County Superior Court. He appealed that verdict to the state appellate court which heard the case in January.

The case is about a fatal wreck that happened in December 2019. During that wreck, Edwards drove along a highway in Marion with two passengers, one of whom was in the front passenger seat.

During his trial in Marion, a woman testified that a few minutes before the wreck occurred, she was driving on the same road. She testified that it was raining and Edwards’ vehicle approached her from behind, before passing her and speeding up quickly down the road. About a mile ahead, she noticed Edwards wrecked his vehicle and she called 911.

The investigating law enforcement officer testified that he arrived at the scene shortly after the 911 call. Edwards told him that he was driving his vehicle when he went around a curve, lost control, and hit a bank. The officer saw Edwards’ vehicle in the road with heavy damage and the front-seat passenger in a ditch being treated by emergency responders. He determined Edwards lost control of his vehicle, and the passenger’s side struck a tree, causing the front passenger, who was unrestrained, to be ejected from the car and suffer fatal injuries.

In his report, the officer estimated Edwards had been traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

During his trial in McDowell County Superior Court, Edwards was convicted by a jury of reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter. Judge Tommy Davis presided over the trial.

Edwards appealed this verdict to the N.C. Court of Appeals. His primary argument on appeal is that the officer’s non-expert opinion that he was traveling at 70 mph should not have been admitted into evidence.

In its decision, the N.C. Court of Appeals “concedes the officer was not properly qualified as an expert to offer his opinion but argues (Edwards) failed to properly object to the admission of the opinion. The State also argues that assuming any error occurred, it did not amount to reversible error.”

The decision states: “Specifically, other evidence at trial tended to show that the area the woman driver described to the officer as the area Defendant passed her was a no-passing zone; Defendant’s car had passed her and ‘quickly sped up’; the roadway was wet at the time of the accident; at least two tires on Defendant’s car were slick with virtually no tread, and were unsafe for the road; at least one of Defendant’s tires appeared to have tread below the legal limit; Defendant’s car was heavily damaged as a result of the accident; and the force of the impact was so great that the victim was expelled from the vehicle. Based on this other evidence, we cannot say that, absent the evidence of speed, the verdict probably would have been different.”

“For the reasons stated above, we conclude that Defendant received a fair trial, free from reversible error,” reads the conclusion by the N.C. Court of Appeals.