SPRUCE PINE — Myron Hall, a Mitchell County native and self-taught, lifelong wood carver, returns to Altapass Orchard on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 4 p.m.

In the late 1990s, before he began exploring the art of spoon and bowl carving, he specialized in decoys, competing in shows and championships. His only tools — a hatchet and carving knife.

Hall says he is distantly related to Plato Hall, who worked at the orchard for more than 50 years (before the Orchard at Altapass was born) and Stacy Biddix, his mother’s father, who worked with him. The list continues with aunts, Atlas and Linda, who worked during the early years of the Altapass Orchard and Plato’s son, Calvin, who made its first sale. Myron continues his tradition of “saving the good stuff” by using the region’s native hardwoods.

He has demonstrated at exhibitions and festivals across the country and taught Green Wood Spoon and Bowl Carving at the Center for Pioneer Living and the John C. Campbell Folk School.

Make the back deck of the red barn a destination, and join Myron Hall at noon on Aug. 19 for this free discussion and demonstration. You may be able to scoop something up.

At 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the orchard is a not-for-profit working, small-batch heirloom apple orchard and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit the website and Facebook page.