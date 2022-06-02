Musical to be presented Saturday at MACA. Foothills Community School students are taking part.

A musical based on the poems of Robert Frost will be presented Saturday at the MACA Center.

The sixth-grade and seventh-grade students from Foothills Community School will present “Something There Is: A Musical Based on the Poems of Robert Frost” at noon Saturday in the Greenlee Theatre at the MACA Center on South Main Street in Marion. The production is free.

“Something There Is” was written by musician and songwriter Freddy Bradburn and is directed by Allyson Greene. The set design, flyers and posters were created by Tracie Owenby, according to a news release.

Bradburn and Greene said they wanted to thank instructor Susan Yergler for letting them work with these students that she selected. They also wanted to thank Hank Hunt for letting them use his class as a rehearsal space and Chris Pike for being the other half of the orchestra.

The characters and the actors are:

Anne of Green Gables - Hadley Davis

Alice - Elizabeth Bass

Scarecrow - Addie Olsen

Mustardseed/Hummingbird - Gracie

Raven - Brianna Prince

Rabbit - Faith Bryant

The songs adapted by Bradburn are:

“Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost, sung by Hadley Davis.

“The Road Not Taken” by Robert Frost, sung by cast.

“Nothing Gold Can Stay” by Robert Frost, sung by cast.

“The Hummingbird Song” by Freddy Bradburn, sung by cast.

“Fire and Ice” by Robert Frost, sung by Elizabeth and cast.

“Talking About Chernobyl” by Freddy Bradburn, sung by Elizabeth Bass and cast.

“Acquainted With Night” by Robert Frost, sung by cast.

“Wind and the Window Flower” by Robert Frost, sung by Hadley Davis.

“All That is Gold” by J.R.R. Tolkien, adapted by Brooks Williams and sung by cast.

“Better to Be Fearless” by Freddy Bradburn, sung by Hadley Davis and cast.