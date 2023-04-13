This Sunday afternoon, local author, musician and songwriter Freddy Bradburn, along with some of his friends, will present a reader’s theater musical play at Historic Carson House.

The musical and theatrical presentation is based on Bradburn’s book, “The Carson House and the Old Fort Mountain Railroad.” It will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic home and museum and it is free, according to a news release.

This book is a fictional account of the Carson House, which is probably the most important historical site in McDowell County. Bradburn’s family lived close to the house and when he was 11 years old, it opened to the public as a museum and his class from Pleasant Gardens School visited. Years later, when he was a teacher at McDowell Technical Community College, Bradburn instructed his students to do oral histories and the stories about the Carson House were part of his class, according to a Facebook post by Bradburn.

In 2015, he volunteered at the Carson House where he played banjo and fiddle on the front porch and told stories connected to the historic home. A year later in 2016, he wrote a musical about the place called “Spirit and Bone.” Foothills Community Theatre helped him produce it and the performances were presented at the Jubilee Arbor.

His latest work “The Carson House and the Old Fort Mountain Railroad” uses the same characters who were in the “Spirit and Bone” musical. They are Sally, the youngest daughter of John Carson, and Kadella, an enslaved woman. The famous duel between Samuel Price Carson and Robert Vance from 1827 is included too. The work goes on to talk about the building of the Western North Carolina Railroad between Old Fort and Ridgecrest. Some of the characters are convicts who were shipped from Raleigh to build the railroad and while other characters are people who live in the mountains along the path of the rail line, according to a Facebook post by Bradburn.

The musical and theatrical presentation will be performed as a reader’s theater where actors read from the script to the audience. Deborah Lonon adapted a portion of his book into a reader’s theater script. Readers are Tom Harrison, Barbara Acree, Bill Lonon, Deborah Lonon and Bradburn, he said.

The play will also feature music by Bradburn. He will have copies of his books and there will be food as well, according to a flier.

His books are available at MACA, Historic Carson House and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce for now. They are available on Kindle and Amazon, and other outlets.

For more information contact the Carson House at 828-724-4948 or historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.