MTCC works closely with business, industry leaders

Great leaders, however, understand that having a competitive advantage is not just about having one’s finger on the pulse of something, but rather, knowing when, where and how to act on that knowledge … and doing so.

Put more succinctly, it is about what one does after taking a pulse that matters most. Actionable intelligence is no good if not acted upon. If your doctor takes your pulse, but then doesn’t respond when your pulse is out of control, then he may not have your best interest at heart.

The best community colleges are great leaders. They have their finger on the pulse of things. They listen to the needs of their students and respond to those needs. They listen to the needs of their communities and respond to those needs. They listen to the needs of business and industry partners and respond to those needs. And they listen to the needs of internal stakeholders — faculty and staff — and respond to those needs.

Listening

Responding to those individual and corporate needs often requires creativity, innovation, nimbleness and persistence.