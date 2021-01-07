MTCC works closely with business, industry leaders

Editor's note: The following is part of a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College.
With final registration for spring semester classes fast approaching and classes beginning on Jan. 8, McDowell Tech has created a handy guide to the top seven reasons people choose to attend McDowell Technical Community College.
Responsiveness
There is an art to learning to take someone’s pulse. Place your fingers in the wrong place — a little too far to the left or right — and you are just as apt to take your own pulse as that of your patient when you apply pressure.
If you’ve ever tried to take someone’s pulse, you know what I’m talking about.
In our culture, we even have an expression about people who have the ability to read or understand a situation well, whether it’s relative to social situations, business acumen, political machinations or otherwise. We say that a person has “their finger on the pulse” of thus-and-so.
The implication is that a person who has their finger on the pulse of something may have greater powers of discernment than the average bear. He or she is a good one to have on your side in business situations when you’re looking for a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Great leaders, however, understand that having a competitive advantage is not just about having one’s finger on the pulse of something, but rather, knowing when, where and how to act on that knowledge … and doing so.
Put more succinctly, it is about what one does after taking a pulse that matters most. Actionable intelligence is no good if not acted upon. If your doctor takes your pulse, but then doesn’t respond when your pulse is out of control, then he may not have your best interest at heart.
The best community colleges are great leaders. They have their finger on the pulse of things. They listen to the needs of their students and respond to those needs. They listen to the needs of their communities and respond to those needs. They listen to the needs of business and industry partners and respond to those needs. And they listen to the needs of internal stakeholders — faculty and staff — and respond to those needs.
Listening
Responding to those individual and corporate needs often requires creativity, innovation, nimbleness and persistence.
McDowell Tech strives to be each of those things on a daily basis. Administrators and instructors meet regularly with business and industry leaders in McDowell County’s Workforce Pipeline Committee to discuss workforce trends, skills training for employees, employment needs, and more. Faculty in each of the college’s departments hold advisory committee meetings with subject matter experts from business and industries to discuss and evaluate programmatic strengths and weaknesses, technology needs, teaching methods and hands-on training.
The college president meets regularly with other education leaders, elected officials and economic development officials to discuss economic, workforce, and education needs throughout the county. The college’s small business director meets regularly with both small businesses and leadership groups in the business community, such as local Chambers of Commerce.
The college’s grant writer actively pursues opportunities for partnership with various business, civic and governmental bodies in areas of mutual interest that might result in positive economic, social, cultural or individual change in the community. The Director of Industry Training meets with managers and human resource officials in local industries to ascertain upcoming training needs specific to their place of employment.
Planning and Implementing
What happens next is the most important part of listening, the part that some people forget — proving that you’ve heard, that you care, and then finding creative and innovative solutions to a problem or developing strategies to take advantage of an opportunity. Each of those McDowell Tech employees who engage with community partners is challenged to transition from being an active listener to one who develops and implements plans of response to each of the needs he or she has heard.
For example, the college regularly works to modify curriculums to meet industry training needs or workforce development concerns. Department chairs and faculty advocate for technology and curriculum changes on the advice of local and regional employers who work in their field of expertise.
On a student level, administrators search for new curriculum programs in which they believe graduates will successfully find employment, locally, regionally or nationally, upon graduation. They also search for programs that are on the cutting edge of science and technology, such as the college’s new Cyber Crime Technology program and the Mechatronics program at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Graduates always hope to find rewarding careers with high income potential, and McDowell Tech’s graduates are no different. Administrators planning new curriculums look for programs with a likelihood of higher starting salaries for graduates, where the return on investment for a student’s time and money are reasonable, if not high. STEM areas (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and health career programs typically offer such returns, which explains why the college recently began offering an associate degree in Applied Engineering.
Student and community needs are not limited to programmatic concerns, however. Students and community members need access to online resources, scholarly journals, books, and audiovisual materials, such as those provided in college libraries across the country.
With a “finger on the pulse” of this type of need, McDowell Tech recently acted on the college’s need for upgraded facilities, technology and other resources in the media center and will open a beautiful, newly-renovated library in coming weeks.
In response to not only recommendations by the State Board of Cosmetic Arts, but needs and interests of students, staff and members of the public, the college undertook planning several years ago for a new cosmetic arts building to house the cosmetology and esthetics program areas. Earlier this week, the college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for this new, state-of-the art building.
McDowell Tech has it’s finger on the pulse of community and individual needs and isn’t afraid to act on those needs, or deterred by obstacles that may stand in the way.
If you want to try them on for size, to see how they can meet your needs, there’s no better time than now to apply. New students may continue to apply and add classes through Wednesday, Jan. 13,
Apply today. Visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/admissions/. Classes begin today, Jan. 8.