MTCC touts Career and College Promise for guaranteed college savings

She is not alone in making good choices. A growing number of students, including many of her friends, are making similar choices these days. Her friends Atley Banks and Carly Lyons, for example, are also four-year college-bound next fall after participating in McDowell Tech’s CCP program during their high school career. Atley will be attending Gardner Webb University, while Carly will study architecture at NC State. Katie’s boyfriend, Dawson Bartlett, is also enrolled in the CCP program at McDowell Tech, studying Welding under Clay Dowdle.

Katie’s long-term goal is to become a licensed clinical social worker, working with both children and adults.\

“I love helping people,” she said. “I feel good when I help children and parents in need.”

Even with her busy academic schedule, Katie makes time to work with children every week. She serves as an assistant teacher at Above the Barre Dance and Gymnastics in Marion and is a Children’s Church Teacher at New Horizon Baptist Church each Sunday. Until last year, she was also a cheerleader at McDowell High School, and in her “spare time,” she is Social Media Coordinator for her church, managing their Facebook and Instagram accounts.