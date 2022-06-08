MTCC helps woman seize opportunity for a career restart

Sarah Washburn is a perfect example of someone who said, “Yes,” to the chance for a career restart. She started her academic career at McDowell Tech preparing to be a nurse, but when her career in nursing began taking its toll on her mentally, Sarah seized an opportunity to begin on a new career pathway.

Last year, she re-enrolled at McDowell Tech to enhance her job skills and increase her promotion potential with her employer. Today she is Regional Banking Branch Manager at Wells Fargo Bank in Marion, and next spring she will complete her Associate’s degree in Business Administration at the college. She is already dreaming and planning for a bachelor’s degree in the field after graduation.

Sarah had always had a strong work ethic. As a teenager, she worked all through her high school years as a waitress at Western Sizzlin’ Steak House on “the five lane” in Marion—North Main Street, for those unfamiliar with the local moniker. After high school, she started her nursing education, first obtaining her CNA I and CNA II certifications and then enrolling in McDowell Tech’s Associate Degree Nursing Program through Foothills Nursing Consortium.

True to form, Sarah used her CNA certifications as a springboard to working at Grace Hospital in Morganton while she was still enrolled in nursing school. It was a good plan, and she was quickly given increasing responsibilities. As part of the hospital’s “code team”—the team that responds when a patient’s heart or breathing stops—she was the person designated to do chest compressions during CPR on patients who had coded.

“I wasn’t mentally prepared to lose patients,” she said, “and I started carrying that burden home with me.”

Realizing that nursing might not be a good fit for her, she switched jobs and began working part-time as a teller at the Wells Fargo branch in Marion.

“When I interviewed,” she said, “I told them I would be fine as long as they didn’t make me do CPR. I genuinely love people and care about them—that’s what pushed me into nursing—but I quickly realized that I could help people in a different way in my new job, and I loved it.” She had found her passion and has no regrets about her decision to not complete nursing school and switch careers.

Granted, it wasn’t the easiest of decisions. Nursing, science and technology run in her family. Her mom, Rebecca Rector, is a registered nurse who had been Case Director, RN at the North Carolina State Veteran’s Home in Black Mountain, and her dad, Charles Rector, recently retired as a lab technician after 37 years at Coats North America in Marion. But ultimately, she loved her new job and it brought her great joy—and peace.

Sarah speaks highly of McDowell Tech and the flexibility that it offered her as a working adult to come back to school to further her education and improve her job skills. She and her husband, Travis Washburn, a NC State Trooper who is also a McDowell Tech graduate, both work 40+ hours per week, and they have a young daughter who is in kindergarten this year at Nebo Crossing Academy. “Being a working mom, I really like the variety of online classes that McDowell Tech has been able to offer me. And the instructors I’ve had have been so gracious and have encouraged me in so many ways. I know that I can contact them whenever I need to, and I have.”

“Despite the fact that I love online classes, I really learn better with real—physical—books, rather than online books that some of my classes have offered. Real books fit my learning style better, and my instructors have helped me find those books when I’ve reached out to them,” said Sarah.

She particularly praised Claudia Ward, her instructor in Public Speaking. “She has been really helpful. She’s wonderful and has offered unique opportunities that have helped me in my job, such as posting to YouTube or Zoom meetings. I’m a people person, but this is a digital world, and what I’ve learned in her class has helped me acclimate better to the digital world,” she said.

McDowell Tech’s Learn and Grow Scholarship Program, which started last year, has paid for all of her recent classes, and she is grateful for that. It has made her decision to go back to school an even better one. “I really didn’t think I would get it, but I’m grateful that I did.”

“If I could talk to people out there sitting on the fence thinking about returning to school, I’d tell them to go for it, and don’t underestimate the value of a community college education. The individualized learning and personal relationships that you’re able to build with your instructors at a community college is fantastic. The instructors really care about you, and as you take more classes with instructors in your program area, it is clear just how much they care and how much they are supporting you through your whole degree. I’d also tell folks not to be afraid to reach out to those instructors when they need help or when something doesn’t seem right. I got to retake an exam one time when I pointed out that the online instructional material had been linked to the wrong videos, and I had prepared for the wrong test. Another time, I got extra credit for being the first to point out that an online glitch had led to multiple answers on a quiz, when it shouldn’t have,” Sarah concluded.

“Sarah’s decision to return to MTCC for a career restart epitomizes why we do what we do. We aim to help students and their families gain economic mobility for themselves and their families,’” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President.