The McDowell Fire, Rescue and EMS College, sponsored by McDowell Technical Community College and a host of agency partners, is back this weekend for its 45th year to train those who offer aide, comfort and protection to the rest of us when tragedy strikes.

The largest number of classes and participants are expected on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, although for the first time ever, one seven-day class started on Monday for fire inspectors, with additional classes in other areas starting today Thursday, March 16.

Almost all classes will be held on the campus at McDowell Technical Community College, with additional classes being offered at Nebo, Marion, Glenwood and Sugar Hill fire departments, as well as McDowell Rescue Squad. For hands-on elements, some classes will move to other sites throughout McDowell County to complete their training.

As in past years, live burns and Basic Engine Company classes will be offered at the Fire Training Grounds in Marion, off of Old Highway 10 West, utilizing a specialized “burn building,” as well as large propane tanks and flammable liquids pit.

“Besides offering high-quality training for our emergency services personnel, the Fire, Rescue and EMS College has a strong, positive impact on the local economy with hundreds of trainees, staff and often their families descending on the county, staying in local hotels, eating in local restaurants, and shopping at local retail establishments over the four-day weekend,” said Stacy Buff, associate vice president for Workforce Development at McDowell Tech.

“The job of those who put their lives on the line each and every day to save lives, protect and preserve property and rescue those who’ve found themselves in harm’s way seems to get more difficult and intricate every year,” said Brian Merritt, MTCC’s president. “We make it part of our mission to serve these local, regional and statewide emergency partners during the annual Fire, Rescue and EMS College, as well as other times throughout the year. These folks are our heroes and heroines, and when they’re successful at what they do, we can all rest a little easier at night.”

The Fire, Rescue and EMS College is co-sponsored by MTCC and the McDowell County Fire and Rescue Training Committee, with assistance from the McDowell County Emergency Management Agency, the McDowell County Fire Commission, local fire departments and the McDowell County Rescue Association.