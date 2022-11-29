MTCC Christmas tree lighting to take place Thursday at Universal Center in Marion

On Thursday, Santa Claus will be the special guest for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at McDowell Technical Community College’s Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.

The Christmas tree lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Universal Center. The Student Government Association (SGA) of McDowell Tech is sponsoring candy canes and hot chocolate in the conference room at Universal, and kids will get a chance to write Santa a letter and give him their letter in person, according to a news release.

A staff member for McDowell Tech will take digital photos of the kids telling Santa what they want for Christmas, and these photos will be uploaded to Facebook the next morning. Afterwards, folks will gather in the parking lot for a reading of a Christmas story by one of the SGA officers, followed by the finale - the lighting of the giant Christmas tree atop the Universal Building.

The large outdoor Christmas tree will stay lit throughout the Christmas season and will be lit daily from dusk until dawn, according to the news release.

“With all of the turmoil in the world, economic hardship and so forth, we want this tree to be a symbol of peace and joy to remind people to cultivate love, joy and peace in their hearts and to share those things with others at every opportunity they get,” said MTCC President Brian Merritt.

Details: The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, 634 College Drive, Marion. Candy canes and hot chocolate will be provided. Children (and children at heart) can write letters to Santa and have pictures taken with him. A Christmas story, chosen the college’s SGA, will be read just before the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.