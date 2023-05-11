Another group of heroes-in-training completed McDowell Technical Community College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program last Friday evening.

During the group’s graduation ceremony, instructor and keynote speaker William Kehler announced that 100% of this group of students passed state competency exams at their respective levels.

Altogether, 13 students completed the required 288 hours of EMT training and another seven students completed a four-semester paramedic program, in addition to the 288-hour EMT training that is considered a prerequisite for entering paramedic training. In addition to traditional classroom and field training, these graduates each had to run required scenarios with Dr. Edward St. Bernard, who is medical director for McDowell EMS, to prove their competence to provide required care in the field.

In addition to state exams, new graduates also have the option to pursue National Registration in their respective areas. Those who want to complete a curriculum-level degree also have the option to enter the college’s Bridge Program, where they will be given credit for prior EMT and paramedic training.

A new cohort of both EMT and paramedic students will enter emergency services training in August. Scholarships are available for qualified students.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these students,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president. “McDowell Tech’s rigorous program in Emergency Medical Services has proven over and over to be head-and-shoulders above similar programs from across the state and throughout the country. McDowell Emergency Medical Services personnel, with whom we partner for our training, have been recognized over and over for their innovation and high-quality care. We know that we are training people who may someday save the life of one of our family members or that of our neighbors, and we take their training very seriously. Congratulations graduates, and best wishes on your future endeavors!”

To register for the next EMT/paramedic cohort, visit https://mcdowelltechconed.com/

Paramedic graduates:

Kelly Ballard

Alex Cobb

Katlyn Davis

Marshal Deval

Justin I. Dula

Cynthia Williams

Samantha Ellis

EMT graduates:

Ashley Boone

William Boone

Adam Duncan

Shaun Brady Ervin

Brandon Gill

Shannon Jones

Stephen Jones

Alexis Lukasiak

Yolanda Rivera Jones

Jesse C. Schirra Sr.

Melissa Tucker

Hunter Wainwright

Drew Withers