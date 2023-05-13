McDowell Technical Community College announced new inductees to the college’s Phi Theta Kappa and National Technical Honor Societies, as well as a select group of individuals who received a variety of departmental awards for the 2022-23 academic year.

“Our goal is to prepare job-ready graduates who are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education at the four-year college level,” said President Dr. Brian S. Merritt. “These students have excelled in their educational or vocational preparation and will soon be ready to make a big splash in the job market or future academic careers. We applaud them for their discipline, perseverance and high achievements.”