McDowell Technical Community College announced new inductees to the college’s Phi Theta Kappa and National Technical Honor Societies, as well as a select group of individuals who received a variety of departmental awards for the 2022-23 academic year.
Students were honored and received certificates in a ceremony May 1. A reception followed the ceremony.
“Our goal is to prepare job-ready graduates who are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education at the four-year college level,” said President Dr. Brian S. Merritt. “These students have excelled in their educational or vocational preparation and will soon be ready to make a big splash in the job market or future academic careers. We applaud them for their discipline, perseverance and high achievements.”
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inductees
Emir Juarez Azpeitia
Scarlett Curtis
Christopher Dellinger
Eden Greer
Jasmine Griffith
McKale McKinney
Saige Patterson
Cooper Phillips
Carolyn Pittman
Jake Robinson
Mayra Rodriguez Padilla
Rebecca Silver
Kayla Southern
Parker Swart
Jordan Victor
Lillie Ward
Michelle Williams
Elizabeth Windham
National Technical Honor Society inductees
Savannah Blair Adkins
Rachel Kaitlyn Adkins
Payton Ann Adkins
Angela Arriola
Aethan King Rodrigo Ave
Arianna Chantel Bah
Brandon Shane Bailey
Michael Scott Banks
Dawson Lane Bartlett
Zachary Corban Beam
Laci Nicole Bivins
Terri Ann Blue
Heather Marie Burnette
Landon Scott Callahan
Isabella Alexis Catala
Martin Chavez
Evan Keith Clark
Haley Elaine Clark
Jessire Clontz
Cheyanne Elaine Condrey
Falon Renee Cornett
Raina Kayden Culp
Katie Brooklyn Davis
Christopher Jordan Dellinger
Emily Jade Denton
Michael Mueller Distler
Kennedy Anne Dobson
Jackson Earl Dowdle
Roshunda Foster
Austin Gabriel Gass
Raelyn Cynthania Gay
Joshua Immanuel Gibson
Hazel Candace Good
Jasmine Griffith
Jacob Allen Hanlon
Victoria Lynn Hensley
Abigail Leigh Hughes
Garett Dale Jornigan
Elizabeth Lakeleigh Ann Kasten
Madison Hope Kaylor
Andriana Aleah Kelley
Jesse Alexander Kramer
Mason Alan Kuykendall
Robert Logan Laurie
Colton Tate Loftin
Luke Evans Lytle
Sandra Maria Magana Cortes
Brookshire Merritt
Marissa Ansley Miller
Daniel Thomas Mills
Hope Elizabeth Mills
Camryn Louise Morgan
Zachary Cleveland Morgan
Madison Taylor Padgett
Saige Alexandra Patterson
Cooper Stephen Phillips
Sherry Rena Poole
Allison Nicole Proctor
Dominic Rajagopal
Claire Brielle Ramsey
Alina Soleil Rector
Rosalinda Rico Cardenas
Jose Manuel Rico Martinez
Emilee Kay Robinson
Cierra Ann Robinson
Mayra Esperanza Rodriguez Padilla
Elizabeth Grace Russell
Gabriel Isaiah Sheehan
Andrew Ryan Shell
Erin Ashley Shelton
Thomas Calvin Smith
Taylor Dianne Stockton
Avery Michelle Swanger
Parker Austin Swart
Sarah Pardillo Tomada
Jason Dominick Twitty
Jordan N. Victor
Emma Brooklyn Washburn
Malachi Wade Wilson
John Andrew Wilson
Isaac Ray Worley
Departmental Awards
Summer Alkire Outstanding Student—Nebo Crossing Academy
Arianna Bah Excellence in Biology
Brandon Bailey Outstanding Student in Automotive Systems Technology
Dawson Bartlett Excellence in Welding
Destiny Bartlett Outstanding Student in Theatre
Abigail Brittain Outstanding Student in Computer Integrated Machining
Angela Buchanan Excellence in Healthcare Management
Emily Cannon Outstanding Student—McDowell High School
Tayla Carson Perseverance in Communication
Jasmin Cazarez Perseverance in Communication
Janeca Cerda Outstanding Communicator
Adrianna Collins Outstanding Student in Health & Physical Education
Hunter Colucci Perseverance in Psychology, Spring 2023
Thomas Creal Excellence in Cyber Crime Technology
David Cruz Perseverance in Psychology, Fall 2022
Jacob Dellinger Excellence in Science
Timothy DeWeese Outstanding Communicator
Michael Distler Excellence in Photography
Jamilah Dixon Perseverance in Building Construction
Terri Galbreath Perseverance in Communication
Anixi Garcia Outstanding Student in Building Construction
Anna Garner Outstanding Artistry in Cosmetology
Chou Hang Excellence in Mechatronics Engineering Technology
Jacob Hanlon Outstanding Student—Home School
Billy Hicks Excellence in Electrical Systems Technology
Colby Hollifield Achievement in Engineering
Isabella Hyatt Excellence in Psychology, Fall 2022
Charles Johnson Perseverance in Computer Integrated Machining
Emir Juarez Azpeitia Outstanding Student—McDowell Academy of Innovation
Victoria Kirby Outstanding Student—McDowell Virtual Academy
Aubrey Kuykendall Excellence in Mathematics—Precalculus & Calculus
Jennifer Ledford Outstanding Communicator
Aubrey Libow Excellence in Health Information Technology
Colton Loftin Outstanding Student in Theatre
Colton Loftin Excellence in English
Gabriel Marsh Outstanding Communicator
Renee Massengale Perseverance in Early Childhood Education
Mason McPeters Excellence in Electrical Systems Technology
Brookshire Merritt Excellence in Mathematics—Precalculus & Calculus
Abigail Mobley Excellence in Spanish
Taylor Morgan Best of Program in Cosmetology
Tori Ollis Excellence in Business Administration—Marketing
Tori Ollis Excellence in Business Administration—Operations Management
Shantea Packett Excellence in Work-Based Learning
Charla Parks Excellence in Graphic Design
Chloe Phillips Achievement in Engineering
Chloe Phillips Outstanding Student—McDowell Early College
Zackary Reese Perseverance in Communication
Justin Rice Excellence in Welding
Mayra Rodriguez Padilla Excellence in Mechatronics Engineering Technology
Kasey Rodriguez Ramirez Outstanding Student in Health & Physical Education
Angela Rumfelt Outstanding Student in Early Childhood Education
Andrew Shell Excellence in Mechatronics Engineering Technology
Rebecca Silver Excellence in Office Administration
Joshua Smith Outstanding Student in Machining
Heather Smith Excellence in Psychology, Spring 2023
Kayla Southern Outstanding Student in Theatre
Adam Sparks Excellence in Mechatronics Engineering Technology
Tonya Stephenson Perseverance in Communication
Payton Teague Excellence in Medical Terminology
Deanna Toney Excellence in Welding
Nadia Tucker Outstanding Student—New Manna Christian School
Donald Vess Outstanding Communicator
Jessica Webb Excellence in Office Administration
Kenna Young Excellence in General Chemistry