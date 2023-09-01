The McDowell Trails Association is ready to ring in fall and cooler temperatures with these events scheduled for the month of September.

The MTA hike scheduled for September will be a journey up the Bernard Mountain Trail, the newest G5 trail located near Old Fort. It will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 9 a.m. The journey is a six-mile out-and-back hike that features roughly 900 feet of elevation gain and descent. The hike will also include a climb to a ridge with some views and return along the same path. The Bernard Mountain Trail is a short distance up the Point Lookout Trail from the Old Fort Trailhead on Old N.C. 70, and hikers are asked to meet at the trailhead at the time of departure.

Hikers are encouraged to bring water and snacks and wear sturdy shoes with good tread for a natural surface trail. This is a multi-use trail — hike and bike — so be on the lookout for descending mountain bikes.

Registration for the Bernard Mountain Trail will continue through Thursday, Sept. 7. Contact Steve Pierce at stevepierce50@gmail.com.

Trail Workday on Copper Ridge

Celebrate National Public Lands Day by stewarding Copper Ridge, one of our public trials in Old Fort, alongside several of our conservation partners and community members! The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m. at Hillman Beer in Old Fort, located at 78 Catawba Ave. Volunteers will meet at Hillman and will carpool to the trailhead.

From there participants will be split into smaller groups to tackle a variety of tasks including the beautification of the parking area, trimming along the trail corridor, improving the tread, weed eating, brush cutting, removing fallen trees, and more. The workday is expected to last around four hours before return to Hillman Beer Old Fort.

Tools, safety equipment and training will be provided by MTA based on the number of reserved parties willing to help. Water and light snacks will be made available. Volunteers are encouraged bring a daypack to carry water and tools, a change of clothes, closed-toed shoes preferably with ankle support, and long pants.

Other community partners participating in the workday includes Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, McDowell Tech Trekkers, G5 Trail Collective and the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail.

To RSVP for the trail workday, click here.

For more information on the McDowell Trails Association, including events throughout the year, visit https://mcdowelltrails.org/.