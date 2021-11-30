Mr. MHS pageant set for Saturday

The McDowell High School Student Council Leadership Class and DECA Chapter will host its seventh annual Mr. MHS “Saturday Night Smackdown” pageant on Saturday.

The pageant will be held in the auditorium of East McDowell Middle School at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the MHS website and at the door at 6 p.m. the evening of the show. Auditorium doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 7. All proceeds will go to help the Ceara Carmack, Vicky Stinson and Amanda Crisp families, according to a news release.

Mr. MHS is an all-male pageant that began seven years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the local school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Each contestant is a student at McDowell High School and has committed to raising at least $200 each in order to participate.

Families are nominated by McDowell County School System employees and voted on by the members of McDowell High School Student Council and the DECA. Contestants will compete in two “wears” and will have a talent to perform. Awards given include Family’s Choice, Mr. Money Maker, Mr. Sexy Legs, People’s Choice, Mr. All In, Mr. Congeniality and Mr. MHS.

