Mr. MHS pageant set for Saturday

The McDowell High School Student Council Leadership Class and DECA Chapter will host its seventh annual Mr. MHS “Saturday Night Smackdown” pageant on Saturday.
The pageant will be held in the auditorium of East McDowell Middle School at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the MHS website and at the door at 6 p.m. the evening of the show. Auditorium doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the show starts promptly at 7. All proceeds will go to help the Ceara Carmack, Vicky Stinson and Amanda Crisp families, according to a news release.
Mr. MHS is an all-male pageant that began seven years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the local school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Each contestant is a student at McDowell High School and has committed to raising at least $200 each in order to participate.
Families are nominated by McDowell County School System employees and voted on by the members of McDowell High School Student Council and the DECA. Contestants will compete in two “wears” and will have a talent to perform. Awards given include Family’s Choice, Mr. Money Maker, Mr. Sexy Legs, People’s Choice, Mr. All In, Mr. Congeniality and Mr. MHS.
The judges this year are Julie Grindstaff, Leslie Hester, Samuel Roy and Edwin Spivey. This year, 32 boys from McDowell High School will compete in the show.
The contestants for this year are Gabe Marsh, Hank Everson, Jake Marsh, Jesse Barrier, Joseph Moss, Levi Lawing, Luke Roberts, Mckye Bramblett, Shawn Wild, Sidney Garrison, Thomas Laws, Tyce Thompson, Hayden Haynes, Hayden Trantham, Jackson Marsh, Eli Elliott, Ty Smith, Ricky Carr, Avery Hollifield, Caden Gettys, Ethan Hensley, James Price, Jaxson Day, Nick Holland, Marshall Lamb, Mason Lamb, Michael Ellis, Tyler Tran, Sebastian Tzoc-Nicolas, Silar Walker, Wyatt Thompson and Zach Beam.
One of the unique characteristics of the show is that it is created and run by students at McDowell High School. Students decide on the theme, create the program, videos, choreography, posters and T-shirt design. It allows students to showcase their talents and they do an incredible job every year.
Last year, the pageant raised $22,000 for the Janice Bailey and Alexa Moreno-Rodriguez families. With the help of numerous local businesses and personal donations, the goal this year is to raise $24,000, according to the news release.
If you would like to donate a gift card or gift basket to be included in the raffle or give a monetary donation, contact Alison Garrett at alison.garrett@mcdowell.k12.nc.us.