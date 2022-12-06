Mr. MHS pageant raises $27,000 for deserving families in McDowell

The eighth annual Mr. MHS pageant was held Saturday, Dec. 3 at East McDowell Middle School.
The pageant was held by McDowell High Student Council and DECA Chapter in honor of the families of Jorden Ruffle, Shyla Cauthen and Azariah and Micaiah Rutherford. Students set a goal to raise $27,000 for these three families and they met that goal as of late Monday, said Samuel Roy, English teacher at McDowell High School.
Mr. MHS is a student-run event. Students are in charge backstage, students choreograph the opening dance, write the script, create the programs, design T-shirts and posters, choose decorations, ask businesses for donations and run the show.
Each of the 23 contestants raised at least $200 to compete, Student Council members raised $100 each and the girls accompanying the boys in the pageant raised at least $50. That money, along with the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, helped make this year’s pageant the most successful one yet, according to a news release.
The Mr. MHS Pageant began eight years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Families are nominated by employees in the McDowell County School system and voted on by members of the McDowell High School Student Council and DECA Chapter. Families are chosen based on need.
This year’s theme was “Mr. MHS: Behind Bars.” Contestants competed in two “wears” as well as a talent competition. The wears portion included contestants showing who their alter-ego would be accompanied by their escorts. Talents ranged from Silas Walker playing the bagpipes to Oscar Rojas playing the guitar to Aidan Carpenter singing and performing on the saxophone the classic song “Fly Me to the Moon.”
The following students competed in the pageant along with their escorts:
Blake Boswell, escorted by Gracie Rice
Mckye Bramblett, escorted by Daize Comer
Isaac Bustos, escorted by Darla Lopez
Aidan Carpenter, escorted by Taylor Poore
Ricky Carr, escorted by Hannah Killough
Gannon Molumby, escorted by Elise Pritchard
Oscar Rojas, escorted by Kaylaney Herrera
Silas Walker, escorted by Emma Yeary
Zach Beam, escorted by Emma Washburn
Eli Elliott, escorted by Addison Cunningham
Hector Rodriguez, escorted by Cassidy Harper
Hayden Trantham, escorted by Tessa Ross
Jacob Waters, escorted by Audrey Elliott
Isaac Worley, escorted by Ciara Clark
Landon Brewer, escorted by Josie Morgan
Jacob Davis, escorted by Allie Hartman
Hayden Haynes, escorted by Olivia Brown
Jayden Jones, escorted by Emerson Pressley
Elijah King, escorted by Selah Pace
Job Marsh, escorted by Miranda Wall
Tyler Brewer, escorted by Macey Allison
Brady Tipper, escorted by Maris Suttles
Reid Waugh, escorted by Caroline Hall
The following contestants won awards in the categories below:
Mr. MHS: Mckye Bramblett
People’s Choice: Hayden Haynes
Mr. Sexy Legs: Eli Elliott
Mr. Money Maker: Reid Waugh
Mr. Congeniality: Job Marsh
Family’s Choice: Zach Beam, Gannon Molumby and Jayden Jones
The winner of Mr. MHS is voted on by four judges from the school system. This year's teacher judges were Alison Garrett, Victoria Hudson, Casey Mabry and Rodney Crater.
This year, Stella White was the student director. She is a junior at McDowell High and is the Student Body treasurer, a member of DECA, a member of Rho Kappa and a dancer at LePetit Dance Studio.
Stage managers were Claudia Taylor, Selena Vargas-Bucio, Marlee Franklin and Taylor Ledbetter. Dance choreographers were Cameran Young and Tessa Ross. The program, videos and posters were created by Hannah Killough, Tyler Tran, Marlee Franklin, Emma Washburn and Audrey Elliott.
The McDowell High School Student Council class and DECA members would like to thank the following businesses and organizations who have donated financially or have given items to be included in our raffle baskets. These businesses and organizations are:
Salem Free Will Baptist Church
Table Rock Quarries
Sugar Hill Contractors
Opencorporates
Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies
AB Exchange
Baker’s Automotive
Bessie’s Diner
Bantam Chef
Invitation Therapy
Bob’s RV Service Center
The Hair Beautique
Backyard Creations Landscaping Company
Heathen’s Dex Axe Throwing & Ales
Big Rig Tire & Brake
Byrd’s Auto Sales Inc.
Japanese Express
J. Hartman’s restaurant
J&T Used and New Auto Parts
MACA
The Marion Agency
Marion Credit Co.
John’s Precision Auto Body
Blue Ridge Pipe & Supply Co.
McDowell County Fire & Rescue Association
NAPA Auto Parts
Nail Expo
TS Orthodontics Dental Specialists
NBK Enterprises LLC
Nails & Spa
P&R Produce
Frisbee’s
Old Fort Barber Shop
Dora’s Salvadoran Restaurant
Roots Salon
Reese’s Delectables & Nourishments
Teresa & Debbie’s Barber Shop
Quality Stone
Fire & Ice Trading Co.
Exxon
Whitson Realty
Dooley’s Trading Co.
Titan Pizza Plus
Scott’s Auto Clinic & Towing
Sun Killed Tanning
The Man Cave
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
CarQuest Auto Parts
Pop’s Mini Storage
Christmas Corner
Twisted Rod Customz
Marion Medical Clinic