Mr. MHS pageant raises $27,000 for deserving families in McDowell

The eighth annual Mr. MHS pageant was held Saturday, Dec. 3 at East McDowell Middle School.

The pageant was held by McDowell High Student Council and DECA Chapter in honor of the families of Jorden Ruffle, Shyla Cauthen and Azariah and Micaiah Rutherford. Students set a goal to raise $27,000 for these three families and they met that goal as of late Monday, said Samuel Roy, English teacher at McDowell High School.

Mr. MHS is a student-run event. Students are in charge backstage, students choreograph the opening dance, write the script, create the programs, design T-shirts and posters, choose decorations, ask businesses for donations and run the show.

Each of the 23 contestants raised at least $200 to compete, Student Council members raised $100 each and the girls accompanying the boys in the pageant raised at least $50. That money, along with the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, helped make this year’s pageant the most successful one yet, according to a news release.

The Mr. MHS Pageant began eight years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Families are nominated by employees in the McDowell County School system and voted on by members of the McDowell High School Student Council and DECA Chapter. Families are chosen based on need.

This year’s theme was “Mr. MHS: Behind Bars.” Contestants competed in two “wears” as well as a talent competition. The wears portion included contestants showing who their alter-ego would be accompanied by their escorts. Talents ranged from Silas Walker playing the bagpipes to Oscar Rojas playing the guitar to Aidan Carpenter singing and performing on the saxophone the classic song “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The following students competed in the pageant along with their escorts:

Blake Boswell, escorted by Gracie Rice

Mckye Bramblett, escorted by Daize Comer

Isaac Bustos, escorted by Darla Lopez

Aidan Carpenter, escorted by Taylor Poore

Ricky Carr, escorted by Hannah Killough

Gannon Molumby, escorted by Elise Pritchard

Oscar Rojas, escorted by Kaylaney Herrera

Silas Walker, escorted by Emma Yeary

Zach Beam, escorted by Emma Washburn

Eli Elliott, escorted by Addison Cunningham

Hector Rodriguez, escorted by Cassidy Harper

Hayden Trantham, escorted by Tessa Ross

Jacob Waters, escorted by Audrey Elliott

Isaac Worley, escorted by Ciara Clark

Landon Brewer, escorted by Josie Morgan

Jacob Davis, escorted by Allie Hartman

Hayden Haynes, escorted by Olivia Brown

Jayden Jones, escorted by Emerson Pressley

Elijah King, escorted by Selah Pace

Job Marsh, escorted by Miranda Wall

Tyler Brewer, escorted by Macey Allison

Brady Tipper, escorted by Maris Suttles

Reid Waugh, escorted by Caroline Hall

The following contestants won awards in the categories below:

Mr. MHS: Mckye Bramblett

People’s Choice: Hayden Haynes

Mr. Sexy Legs: Eli Elliott

Mr. Money Maker: Reid Waugh

Mr. Congeniality: Job Marsh

Family’s Choice: Zach Beam, Gannon Molumby and Jayden Jones

The winner of Mr. MHS is voted on by four judges from the school system. This year's teacher judges were Alison Garrett, Victoria Hudson, Casey Mabry and Rodney Crater.

This year, Stella White was the student director. She is a junior at McDowell High and is the Student Body treasurer, a member of DECA, a member of Rho Kappa and a dancer at LePetit Dance Studio.

Stage managers were Claudia Taylor, Selena Vargas-Bucio, Marlee Franklin and Taylor Ledbetter. Dance choreographers were Cameran Young and Tessa Ross. The program, videos and posters were created by Hannah Killough, Tyler Tran, Marlee Franklin, Emma Washburn and Audrey Elliott.

The McDowell High School Student Council class and DECA members would like to thank the following businesses and organizations who have donated financially or have given items to be included in our raffle baskets. These businesses and organizations are:

Salem Free Will Baptist Church

Table Rock Quarries

Sugar Hill Contractors

Opencorporates

Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies

AB Exchange

Baker’s Automotive

Bessie’s Diner

Bantam Chef

Invitation Therapy

Bob’s RV Service Center

The Hair Beautique

Backyard Creations Landscaping Company

Heathen’s Dex Axe Throwing & Ales

Big Rig Tire & Brake

Byrd’s Auto Sales Inc.

Japanese Express

J. Hartman’s restaurant

J&T Used and New Auto Parts

MACA

The Marion Agency

Marion Credit Co.

John’s Precision Auto Body

Blue Ridge Pipe & Supply Co.

McDowell County Fire & Rescue Association

NAPA Auto Parts

Nail Expo

TS Orthodontics Dental Specialists

NBK Enterprises LLC

Nails & Spa

P&R Produce

Frisbee’s

Old Fort Barber Shop

Dora’s Salvadoran Restaurant

Roots Salon

Reese’s Delectables & Nourishments

Teresa & Debbie’s Barber Shop

Quality Stone

Fire & Ice Trading Co.

Exxon

Whitson Realty

Dooley’s Trading Co.

Titan Pizza Plus

Scott’s Auto Clinic & Towing

Sun Killed Tanning

The Man Cave

Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory

CarQuest Auto Parts

Pop’s Mini Storage

Christmas Corner

Twisted Rod Customz

Marion Medical Clinic