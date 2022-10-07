Mountain Glory Festival returns to Marion on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marion’s Mountain Glory Festival returns to the downtown on Saturday.

On the second Saturday in October, the annual Mountain Glory Festival in downtown Marion will celebrate the arrival of autumn in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

For 37 years, beautiful downtown Marion has hosted this popular celebration. The festival lasts between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate small-town life in the mountains. Visitors looking for original handicrafts will find plenty of choices shopping with three jam packed blocks, featuring more than 150 craft, food, non-profit and sponsor booths of locally made arts and crafts; festival foods and pubs with local wines, mead and beers. Plus, there are two stages presenting Marion’s finest musicians, according to a news release.

The entertainment at Mountain Glory will feature the bluegrass group Possum Creek, singer Greg Conley, the Addie’s Chapel Gospel Choir and The Rockabillys. The popular Best Dressed Pet Contest will take place at 10 a.m. in front of the courthouse. Carolina Dance Company, Little Miss McDowell Olivia Moore, Le Petit Dance Studio, Above the Barre Dance Studio and the Americana band Skiffle Creek will perform on the courthouse lawn, according to the news release.

Here is the lineup for the City Stage on North Main Street:

Possum Creek will take the stage at 10 a.m. It is a McDowell County based bluegrass band. Since 2009, they have been shared their music and talents at area bluegrass spots. Their repertoire includes bluegrass, old-time, country, and even some grassed up rock and roll.

Possum Creek performed every Friday night at Woody’s Mountain Music for almost 10 years. They play area venues, local festivals, community fund-raisers, assisted living and retirement facilities, and they are the house band for the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort.

Band members include: Harold Harless on banjo and vocals; Jim Elkins on mandolin, harmonica and vocals; Tom Ramey on guitar and vocals; and Carol Harless on bass. Harless and Elkins are also songwriters, according to the news release.

Greg Conley will sing at 11:30 a.m. Known for strong vocals, Conley makes chills up and down your spine. He grew up in Marion singing with his family.

The Addie’s Chapel Gospel Choir will perform at 12:30 p.m. “If you want your heart warmed and your spirit lifted, then Addie’s Chapel is who you want to hear,” reads the news release. “Singing together for over 30 years, Addie’s Chapel is a local gospel choir that has been a mainstay at Mountain Glory Festival for many years. Always a crowd pleaser, many are original members and the wonderful harmony of years practice shines in every song. They do a variety of gospel music and hymns. We don’t want to miss this wonderful choir.”

Students from East McDowell Middle School will provide entertainment at 1:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., The Rockabillys will take the City Stage.

The Rockabillys have been entertaining folks in western North Carolina since 2013, from Highlands to Linville, to the ski resorts of Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain. With influences from Elvis and The Beatles to Willie Nelson and Vince Gill, The Rockabilly’s play a large variety of oldies, rock ‘n’ roll, and country music, according to the news release.

The Rockabillys are: Steve Fearey, bass and vocals; John Richardson, guitar & vocals; Mat Sigmon, guitar & vocals; Chris Sigmon, pedal steel, guitar & vocals and Dean Arrigo on the drums.

Here is the lineup for the Family Stage on the courthouse lawn:

The Best Dressed Pet Contest takes place at 10 a.m. A delightful part of every Mountain Glory Festival, you can see the innovative ideas of a “Best Dressed Pet.” An all-time favorite was a goat dressed as a ballerina, reads the news release.

Carolina Dance Company will perform at 11 a.m. followed by Little Miss McDowell Olivia Moore at noon. LePetit Dance Studio will take the Family Stage at 12:15 p.m. followed by Above the Barre Dance Studio at 1:15 p.m.

At 2:15 p.m., Skiffle Creek is scheduled to play at the Family Stage. Skiffle Creek is a local Americana band featuring original songs and covers by a diverse range of artists such as John Prine, Nanci Griffith, Woody Guthrie, The Grateful Dead and others.

Skiffle Creek is award-winning songwriter Freddy Bradburn on guitar, mandolin and vocals; Andy Ferguson on mandolin, mandola, guitar, cajon, and vocals; Jo Northup on flute and vocals; and Mark Eckenrod on banjo, guitar and vocals.

Throughout the day, the Mountain Glory Festival Quilt Show will be on display at MACA. On display for the month of October, see the mountain tradition of quilting alive and well with dozens of quilts and quilted pieces. The quilt show has been a beautiful and colorful addition to Mountain Glory Festival for many years and all are one of a kind works of art. Free admission and enjoy the MACA Art Gallery while you are there, according to the news release.

At the Mountain Glory Festival, the kids will have fun in the "Children's Arena" with hands-on activities, local entertainment and the ever popular best-dressed pet contest.

Shuttle services will run from Rose’s parking lot to the festival site every half hour. Shuttle service is free. Parking for those with disabilities will be available behind State Farm Insurance.

You might even see Bigfoot, Marion’s official animal. The festival is sponsored by the city of Marion.

Other sponsors are Baxter Healthcare, First Bank, Hunter's Liver Mush, JC Property Professionals, Jim Cook Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, the law firm of Little, Lattimore & Ledford, MACS, MASA, Marion Family Dental, McDowell Chamber of Commerce, The McDowell News, Mission Hospital McDowell, McDowell Technical Community College, Pepsi-Cola, Premier Insurance, TS Orthodontics, US Cellular and Westmoreland Funeral Home.

For festival information visit www.mtngloryfestival.com or call 828-652-2215. To find additional area events, attractions and lodging information, visit www.blueridgetraveler.com or call toll free (888-233-6111) to receive a free visitor guide and map.