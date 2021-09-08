Mountain Glory Festival in Marion, Octoberfest-Pioneer Day in Old Fort have been canceled.

Skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers have put the brakes on some of McDowell County’s fall fun.
For the second year in a row, the Mountain Glory festival will not take place in downtown Marion because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the Octoberfest-Pioneer Day festival in Old Fort has been canceled.
During the regular Tuesday meeting, Marion City Council made the decision to cancel the festival for 2021.
Marion’s signature festival had been held every year for almost 40 years. But Mountain Glory didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19 and it won’t happen this year because of the increased COVID-19 numbers and the continued spread of the virus in western North Carolina.
City officials are hopeful that by October 2022 things will be safer and the Mountain Glory festival can again be held. Organizers will be in touch with vendors by email over the next few days, according to a statement from the city.
Mayor Steve Little said Tuesday evening the decision by council to cancel the 2021 Mountain Glory festival is “not a decision we make lightly.”
John Bruner of Bigfoot 911 and other planners made the decision to postpone the WNC Bigfoot Festival until May 2022. And during a special meeting last week, the council talked about the possibility of canceling Mountain Glory.
With the recent increase of positive cases and the spread of the delta variant, city of Marion officials said they are concerned about the health and safety of local residents. Little said attending the funeral service for firefighter Garrett Presnell, who died recently of COVID-19 at the age of 28, “smacks you in the face of the reality of COVID.”
On Friday, Sept. 3, McDowell County reported 445 more positive cases and three more deaths in the span of just one week.
The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center and the Old Fort Ruritan Club have canceled their combined Octoberfest-Pioneer Day festival set for Saturday, Oct. 2 on the museum’s grounds in Old Fort, according to a news release.
Likewise, the museum’s Conservation Assistance Day, featuring artifact conservators from the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh and planned as part of the festival, has been canceled but will be rescheduled for a later date.
The museum plans to host its Pioneer Day festival next spring on Saturday, April 30, 2022, if the coronavirus has abated by then. The Old Fort Ruritan Club plans to resume its long-running Octoberfest event in the fall of 2022.
Vendors who have paid for a booth space at the 2021 Octoberfest-Pioneer Day event can expect to receive refund checks in the mail within the next two weeks. Vendors who are due a refund and haven’t received it by Wednesday, Sept. 22, should contact Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.
Food and craft vendors interested in participating in Pioneer Day 2022 also should contact the museum soon to reserve a space, as booth spaces are limited and generally fill up quickly, according to the news release.
Meanwhile, the Mountain Gateway Museum remains open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is free.
The museum Farmers’ Market also continues to operate every Thursday, rain or shine, from 3 to 6 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St. in Old Fort.
In addition, the museum’s Sunday Afternoon Music Jam is held every Sunday, except holiday weekends, from 2 to 4 p.m. on the museum’s front porch. Players of all skill levels are welcome to participate. Just bring your instrument. The program is free, and the public is invited to bring a lawn chair or spread a blanket on the ground to enjoy the music.
For more information about Octoberfest-Pioneer Day 2021 or any of Mountain Gateway Museum’s upcoming events, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s Website at www.mgmnc.org.