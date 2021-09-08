Mountain Glory Festival in Marion, Octoberfest-Pioneer Day in Old Fort have been canceled.

With the recent increase of positive cases and the spread of the delta variant, city of Marion officials said they are concerned about the health and safety of local residents. Little said attending the funeral service for firefighter Garrett Presnell, who died recently of COVID-19 at the age of 28, “smacks you in the face of the reality of COVID.”

On Friday, Sept. 3, McDowell County reported 445 more positive cases and three more deaths in the span of just one week.

The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center and the Old Fort Ruritan Club have canceled their combined Octoberfest-Pioneer Day festival set for Saturday, Oct. 2 on the museum’s grounds in Old Fort, according to a news release.

Likewise, the museum’s Conservation Assistance Day, featuring artifact conservators from the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh and planned as part of the festival, has been canceled but will be rescheduled for a later date.

The museum plans to host its Pioneer Day festival next spring on Saturday, April 30, 2022, if the coronavirus has abated by then. The Old Fort Ruritan Club plans to resume its long-running Octoberfest event in the fall of 2022.