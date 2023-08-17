OLD FORT — Bid summer 2023 farewell at the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center’s “So Long to Summer Street Dance” on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4-7 p.m. on Water Street in Old Fort.

Ulysses Long, a 2012 finalist in NBC-TV’s “America’s Got Talent” show, will perform live at the free event, which will feature beach-music favorites and past summertime hits. One of the Top 48 acts in season seven of the NBC talent competition series, Long is a versatile vocalist and keyboardist who hails from Statesville, according to a news release.

Water Street, which runs behind the museum, will be closed off for the street dance, and local dance teacher Sally Logan will offer free shagging lessons and other types of dance instruction from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

In addition, the Old Fort Ruritan Club will have freshly grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for sale, and Carolina Snowie’s food truck will be available with 30-plus flavors of shaved ice.

For more information, contact RoAnn Bishop at the Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov or visit the museum’s website at www.mgmnc.org.

A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Admission is free, according to a news release.