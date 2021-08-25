Mountain Gateway Museum to host Conservation Assistance Day

Do you have a prized family possession you’re just not sure how to care for? Or perhaps you’d like to know more about a piece of furniture or some silver you inherited.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, two conservators from the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh will be at the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort to answer your questions and give their professional advice on how to preserve and protect precious family heirlooms such as quilts, wedding dresses, clocks, jewelry, musical instruments, military uniforms and many other objects, according to a news release.
This special event at the museum will take place during Octoberfest-Pioneer Day celebration.
Textile conservator Paige Myers and objects conservator Jennifer French will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. Each conservator can meet with an individual for up to 30 minutes.
Appointments must be scheduled in advance and can be made by calling Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259. Conservators will not provide estimates on value.
Each participant can bring a total of three preapproved objects for the conservators to examine. The objects must be preapproved for the public’s safety and to protect the museum against serious infestations. For those reasons, participants are asked to leave the following objects at home: objects with live ammunition, unexploded dynamite or other armaments; textile or wooden objects infested with mold, bugs or pests; and hazardous chemicals, such as acetone, barium, strychnine or ether, according to the news release.
This free Conservation Assistance Day program occurs four times a year, from the mountains to the sea, as part of the N.C. Museum of History’s educational outreach efforts.
Myers and French have nearly 50 years of conservation experience between them. Myers has spent 29 years working with textiles, including clothing, uniforms, quilts and flags at the N.C. Museum of History and the National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution. She presents textile workshops in North Carolina and throughout the Southeast.
French has more than 19 years of experience working with collections at the N.C. Museum of History; the N.C. Division of Historic Sites; the Cleveland Museum of Art; the National Museum of the American Indian, Smithsonian Institution; and the Wiltshire County Council Conservation Centre in Wiltshire, England. She examines and treats archaeological, ethnographic and historic objects, as well as objects of fine art, according to the news release.
Call 828-668-9259 to make your 30-minute appointment with either Myers or French. Slots are expected to fill up quickly.
Mountain Gateway Museum and Heritage Center, located just off Interstate 40 (Exit 73) at 24 Water St. in Old Fort, is the westernmost facility in the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.
Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek, the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s Mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.