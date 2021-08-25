Mountain Gateway Museum to host Conservation Assistance Day

Do you have a prized family possession you’re just not sure how to care for? Or perhaps you’d like to know more about a piece of furniture or some silver you inherited.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, two conservators from the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh will be at the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort to answer your questions and give their professional advice on how to preserve and protect precious family heirlooms such as quilts, wedding dresses, clocks, jewelry, musical instruments, military uniforms and many other objects, according to a news release.

This special event at the museum will take place during Octoberfest-Pioneer Day celebration.

Textile conservator Paige Myers and objects conservator Jennifer French will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. Each conservator can meet with an individual for up to 30 minutes.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance and can be made by calling Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259. Conservators will not provide estimates on value.

