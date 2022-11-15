Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort to host wreath-making, luminaries

The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center will host two holiday wreath-making workshops, both on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the museum at 24 Water St. in Old Fort. And the Friends of the Museum are also taking orders for luminarias to be placed for the holiday season.

The first wreath-making workshop will begin at 10 a.m. and the second one at 2 p.m.

The fee for the workshop is $15 per person, which covers instruction and materials, including a wreath frame, floral wire, hot glue, ribbon, live greenery and a variety of ornaments. If you have other materials you wish to use, bring them with you.

Advance registration and prepayment are required and must be made by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Payment can be made via phone, or in person by credit card, check or cash. Space in each workshop is limited to the first 12 people to register and pay.

Assistants will be onsite to help participants make their wreaths “merry and bright.” Workstations will be set up on the museum’s front porch and nearby gazebo. All participants should dress according to the weather, as this will be an outdoor event. Face masks are optional.

For more information about the workshops, contact Brittany Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition, Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum (FOTMGM) are taking orders for memorial Christmas luminarias now through Friday, Nov. 25, as a fundraiser for the museum’s Education Programs Fund.

Luminarias are $5 each and may be purchased from Friends’ members, at the museum (24 Water St., Old Fort) or by downloading and filling out the order form on the museum’s website (www.mgmnc.org) and mailing it to Mountain Gateway Museum, P.O. Box 1286, Old Fort, N.C., 28762. Payment can be made by cash, check (made payable to FOTMGM) or credit card (if ordering at the museum or by phone), according to a news release.

Buyers can memorialize a deceased friend, family member or pet, or honor a living person or pet. The name(s) of those being memorialized or honored will be affixed to the luminaria bags. The bags will be placed on the museum’s front porch, gazebo, sidewalks and atop the rock wall along Mill Creek on Saturday, Dec. 3. Lighting will begin at 5 p.m., and the luminarias will remain lighted until 7:30 p.m., according to the news release.

For more information, contact RoAnn Bishop or Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259, roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov.

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums. Located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort, just a quarter-mile off I-40 West at Exit 73, the museum is open year-round. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.