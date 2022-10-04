Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort to be featured on ‘North Carolina Weekend’

PBS NC’s “North Carolina Weekend” show is returning to McDowell County and this time the focus is on the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort.

A segment about the state-operated historical museum will air on the popular public television show at 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

On those dates, the public television show that airs across all of North Carolina will present a segment, running around four and half minutes, about the museum.

In 2018, Bob Garner with “North Carolina Weekend” visited Marion and produced three segments about Marion for the public TV show. In May 2019, John Litschke, an independent producer for the show, arrived in Marion with his video cameras. He and his assistants visited other downtown businesses that were not included in Garner’s segments for “North Carolina Weekend.”

Sadly, Litschke passed away in March of this year after a two-battle with cancer.

Teresa Helm Litschke is continuing the work of her late husband and she visited Old Fort a little more than a month after her husband’s death.

In April, she and photographer Adam Foster visited the museum in Old Fort during the Pioneer Day celebration and taped a segment for “North Carolina Weekend.” They focused on the museum’s historical exhibits rather than Pioneer Day since the focus of the show is about North Carolina attractions that available any weekend, not just during special events and festivals.

They also had time to visit Hillman Beer – Old Fort and the Old Fort Ride House. That segment will air on “North Carolina Weekend” at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 and over the following weekend.

“I think the stories are great,” said Teresa Helm Litschke to The McDowell News. “John and I have always felt a special connection to the mountains and love to tell about them whenever we could.”

She’s expressed interest on producing more segments for the show about attractions in Marion, Old Fort and McDowell County.

The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center at 24 Water Street in Old Fort collects and preserves artifacts and other historical materials relating to the history and heritage of western North Carolina, an area spanning 39 counties from the Blue Ridge mountains to the Piedmont.

Director RoAnn Bishop assisted Litschke and Foster when they came to do the video recording while Pioneer Day was happening at the same time. Bishop said to The McDowell News that she and her staff are thrilled the museum will be featured in a segment of PBS NC’s “North Carolina Weekend.”

“(Mountain Gateway Museum) is a small museum with a small staff, but the exhibits, educational programs, special events, demonstrations, and outreach services we offer year-round have a big impact, not only locally, but throughout the western North Carolina region,” said Bishop. “We’re proud to be recognized for that.”

“Personally, I think we’re a little nervous about being on TV, at least I know I am," she added. "But at the same time, we’re happy to get the publicity for the museum. And we’re grateful to PBS NC for including MGM in its programming. The segment was filmed this past April during our annual Pioneer Day festival, and we only recently found out when it would air. But we’re all anticipating watching it. We’re got our DVRs set and the popcorn ready, so now we’re just counting down the time to Thursday evening.”

The museum is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday; closed on Monday. Visit the museum’s Website at www.mgmnc.org.