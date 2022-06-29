Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort hosts exhibit on history of river cane

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center (MGM) in Old Fort is hosting the Mountain Heritage Center’s exhibit River Cane Renaissance, which highlights the river cane plant and its historic uses by residents of the southern Appalachians.

It is a traveling exhibit designed by the Mountain Heritage Center of Western Carolina University.

A wide range of river cane artifacts and reproductions are featured, ranging from woven baskets and mats to tools, weapons and musical instruments.

The exhibit also explores the biology behind this type of bamboo — a unique grass — that is native to and grows throughout the Southeastern U.S. Finally, the exhibit showcases efforts that are being made to improve river cane habitat and bring back this native species.

Mountain Heritage Center Director Pam Meister told Plateau Magazine in 2021 the goals for “River Cane Renaissance” are to raise public awareness of the close connections between stewardship of natural resources and cultural preservation, to increase appreciation of river cane’s importance to Cherokee crafts. The exhibit aims to promote knowledge of the ways in which sustainable environmental and cultural preservation can benefit all residents of our region.

“What I love about this work is the collaboration between so many community partners,” Meister told writer Dawn Liles. “We want to be a learning center and community resource as well as a platform for people to talk about their cultures. Our job is to amplify their authentic voices, share their culture with the community and help preserve it for future generations.”

River cane has played an important role in our region.

“River cane is actually an amazing plant,” said Adam Griffith, director of the Revitalization of Traditional Cherokee Artisan Resources. “We can divide up the benefits into a couple of categories.

“The cultural benefits are significant for the native Americans that have used it. The cultural benefits extend not only beyond the Cherokee historical territories but to other tribes as well. One historian called it the plastic of Southeastern Native Americans and it was used for a wide variety of things, not just for basketry and blow guns but in everyday household items like sleeping mats, mats for preparing food, used in the houses themselves in the walls, in the roofs, used to catch fish in the rivers, make fishing creels out of them, just on and on and on, a wide variety of uses.”

River Cane Renaissance will show at the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center from July 1 through September.