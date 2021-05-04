Mountain Gateway Museum Farmers Market opens Thursday

The Mountain Gateway Museum Farmers Market will open for the 2021 season on Thursday, May 6, on the grounds of the museum at 24 Water St. in Old Fort.

The market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday – rain or shine – through Oct. 7.

Fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits, herbs, meats, eggs, honey, flowers, plants and other products will be available, when in season, as well as craft items, such as quilts, aprons, pillows and face masks, according to a news release.

Both vendors and visitors to the market will be asked to abide by state health guidelines and observe the “3 W’s”: wear face coverings, wash or sanitize your hands often, and wait 6 feet apart in line.

For 2021, spaces will be free for returning vendors. However, new vendors will be charged a $20 fee for the entire season. Vendors who need electricity will be charged an additional $5 fee per month.

A new “daily vendor” category will be available this year for those who wish to sell only occasionally. That fee is $5 per day. Arrangements for a daily space must be made in advance by calling the Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259. All fees received will be used to promote the market.

Market vendors can choose to sell in one of four ways: