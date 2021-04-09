Mount Mitchell State Park hiring seasonal workers

Spend your summer high atop the tallest mountain in the Eastern U.S. by taking a summer seasonal position at Mt. Mitchell State Park. The park is taking applications for positions including maintenance-utility workers, gift shop attendants and an office assistant, all of which pay $12 per hour.

The jobs could lead to full-time employment – just ask the Park’s newest ranger, Ethan Lewis, who spent several summer seasons working at North Carolina State Parks while earning his degree in Parks and Recreation Management at Western Carolina University.

“During my seasonal time I helped build two entire trails, built parking areas, provided many educational programs and worked closely with park rangers who aided me in the process of becoming a state park ranger,” said Lewis, who was recently sworn-in as a full-time ranger at Mt. Mitchell.

The seasonal jobs will last six months, beginning May 1. No park housing is available.

Maintenance-utility workers maintain park landscaping with activities such as weed-eating, service the restrooms, empty trash bins, perform trail work and do other maintenance work as assigned.