A Marion man was killed Wednesday morning in a wreck that happened on the U.S. 221 bypass.

The fatal collision happened at around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the bypass.

Brandon John Sanders, 29, of Marion, was killed when the 2005 Honda CPR motorcycle he was riding struck a guardrail along the bypass, according to Trooper D.R. Alexander of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Alexander said Sanders was traveling south on the bypass at a high rate of speed that morning. He had passed two vehicles and then his motorcycle ran off the road to the right and collided with a guardrail. He was wearing a helmet but he was ejected from the motorcycle when he hit the guardrail, Alexander said.

A nurse traveling in one of the vehicles he had just passed stopped on the bypass and tried to give Sanders aid, but he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcycle was broken in half, according to Alexander.

McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue Squad and the Marion Fire Department were on the scene when Alexander arrived.

On Thursday, Alexander said it's still not known what made Sanders run off the road. The weather conditions were good for that morning.