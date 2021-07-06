Motorcycle enthusiasts support local veterans, worthy causes

A group of local motorcycle enthusiasts are doing their part to support veterans and worthy causes in McDowell County.

Thrashin Throttles is owned and operated by Rob Flannery, an Air Force veteran, and Kim Ogden. They are motorcycle enthusiasts and have been leading rides throughout western North Carolina since 2016. They enjoy the freedom of the open road on their motorcycles and stop at eateries and sights along the Blue Ridge Parkway and other places in the mountains.

“We enjoy adventure and showing like-minded bikers good routes with great views and restaurants along the way,” said Flannery and Ogden in a statement to The McDowell News.

“Thrashin Throttles helps others ‘embrace the adventure.’ We create and organize motorcycle adventure tours, bike nights, charity events, and more, in the mountains of western North Carolina,” reads their website.

Thrashin Throttles has started organizing other events like bike nights, Sunday Funday rides, as well as other things in the Marion area. It has a Facebook group page to find local events. The bike nights have been held at the Hatchet Haus and the Marion Wing Factory and they include a 50/50 drawing where the money is donated to local causes.

