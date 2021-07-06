Motorcycle enthusiasts support local veterans, worthy causes

A group of local motorcycle enthusiasts are doing their part to support veterans and worthy causes in McDowell County.
Thrashin Throttles is owned and operated by Rob Flannery, an Air Force veteran, and Kim Ogden. They are motorcycle enthusiasts and have been leading rides throughout western North Carolina since 2016. They enjoy the freedom of the open road on their motorcycles and stop at eateries and sights along the Blue Ridge Parkway and other places in the mountains.
“We enjoy adventure and showing like-minded bikers good routes with great views and restaurants along the way,” said Flannery and Ogden in a statement to The McDowell News.
“Thrashin Throttles helps others ‘embrace the adventure.’ We create and organize motorcycle adventure tours, bike nights, charity events, and more, in the mountains of western North Carolina,” reads their website.
Thrashin Throttles has started organizing other events like bike nights, Sunday Funday rides, as well as other things in the Marion area. It has a Facebook group page to find local events. The bike nights have been held at the Hatchet Haus and the Marion Wing Factory and they include a 50/50 drawing where the money is donated to local causes.
“We are happy to be a part of giving back to the community by donating to our local charities in McDowell County such as the American Legion locally which helps fund transportation for veterans to be taken to their appointments and the Food Hub,” they said to The McDowell News.
Alan Mainer is the commander of American Legion Post 56. To date, Thrashin Throttles has donated $300 to the local Legion post and will continue to do so, he said.
Mainer said he greatly appreciates the support of Thrashing Throttles. He is thankful for their support of the local American Legion and especially the van transportation system that helps local veterans get to their doctor appointments or to Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville.
“We have a heart for helping people and especially veterans,” said Flannery and Ogden in a statement. “We will be organizing other fun and exciting events which will help our local community and raise money for veterans. We are just getting started and will continue to grow and appreciate the positive response from our community and other bikers.”
Thrashin Throttles has a YouTube channel that people can subscribe to and a Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Thrashin-Throttles-105398668063493) as well as a website (www.thrashinthrottles.com).
“We welcome anyone who wants to ride to join us,” said Flannery and Ogden in a statement. “We want to say a special thank you to our sponsors: Morris Heating & Cooling, Mitsubishi Electric Heating & Air conditioning and Marion Tire for supporting us so that we can continue our mission. Also thank God for His blessings.”