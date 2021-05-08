Mother’s Day has new meaning for McDowell County family

For Mother’s Day, a McDowell County family is grateful for the good care they received when a young mom had to go through an emergency Caesarean delivery at Mission Hospital McDowell.

The Labor and Delivery team at the hospital in Marion recently received a thank you letter from Jacque Gouge Mentink of Marion.

“I’m reaching out to you today as I’m reflecting on the 1 week anniversary of the birth of my precious granddaughter,” reads Mentink’s letter. “After hours and hours of labor and pushing my daughter had to be rushed to the OR for an emergency C-Section. I can honestly say that I’ve never been more petrified in my entire 55 years of life.

“Dr. Sullivan, Allison Christopher, Tiffany Elliott, (forgive me for not being able to name them all).....there were no less than 10 members of staff there as support. BUT EVER SINGLE PERSON IN THAT birthing room and subsequently the Operating Room were incredibly vital to the successful delivery of my amazing grandaughter. Carol, I can NOT brag enough on your staff there at the Hospital. From the doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, respiratory therapists, CNA’s, kitchen staff and housekeeping.....your staff took excellent care of my family.