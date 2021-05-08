Mother’s Day has new meaning for McDowell County family

For Mother’s Day, a McDowell County family is grateful for the good care they received when a young mom had to go through an emergency Caesarean delivery at Mission Hospital McDowell.
The Labor and Delivery team at the hospital in Marion recently received a thank you letter from Jacque Gouge Mentink of Marion.
“I’m reaching out to you today as I’m reflecting on the 1 week anniversary of the birth of my precious granddaughter,” reads Mentink’s letter. “After hours and hours of labor and pushing my daughter had to be rushed to the OR for an emergency C-Section. I can honestly say that I’ve never been more petrified in my entire 55 years of life.
“Dr. Sullivan, Allison Christopher, Tiffany Elliott, (forgive me for not being able to name them all).....there were no less than 10 members of staff there as support. BUT EVER SINGLE PERSON IN THAT birthing room and subsequently the Operating Room were incredibly vital to the successful delivery of my amazing grandaughter. Carol, I can NOT brag enough on your staff there at the Hospital. From the doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, respiratory therapists, CNA’s, kitchen staff and housekeeping.....your staff took excellent care of my family.
“I’m so blessed to have been able to have been allowed in as a 2nd support person the entire time they were there. I feel like my words are so inadequate and not measuring up to precisely how I want to convey to you, the value and worth those wonderful folks have in my eyes. I just really needed to reach out to you and at least try to convey how incredibly blessed.
“I feel that our county is, to have such amazing, intelligent and caring folks taking such exemplary care of the many patients in our Hospital. I’m forever grateful to each one of them.”
The McDowell News talked with the mother who gave birth in that ordeal.
In March, Mentink’s daughter Chelsi Poteat was expecting the birth of her third child. Both Chelsi and husband Ben Poteat have a son and a daughter.
When Chelsi went into labor for her third child, there were some serious complications during the delivery process.
“She just wasn’t coming out and her heart rate was dropping,” said Chelsi. “The umbilical cord was wrapped around her body.”
The decision was made to perform an emergency C-section. Chelsi said she felt like the Labor and Delivery staff did everything in their power to keep her and the baby safe. Dr. Margaret Sullivan, midwife Allison Christopher and the Labor and Delivery team all worked together to deliver her baby.
“I felt like they were very in control the whole time,” said Chelsi. “They had a calmness about them which I appreciated when it became an emergency. It was a team effort.”
Tiffany Elliott, a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery, was one of those team members. She’s worked for five and a half years at Mission Hospital McDowell.
“We started pushing and we had to have an emergency C-section,” said Elliott to The McDowell News. “It was good that we had the grandmother in the room because we had just recently changed the visitation rules for COVID.”
Once the C-section began, the process went a lot more smoothly and quickly. Little Aubrie Ann Poteat was came into the world that day.
“From the time that we left my room to the time the baby was delivered it was 18 minutes,” said Chelsi. “They worked so quickly. I was shocked at how quickly they were able to get her out.”
“I am thankful for a healthy baby,” said Elliott. “It is always great team work (at Labor and Delivery). It is always a miracle to see a baby being born. It means a lot when we get feedback from our moms and family members. I just can’t emphasize enough the teamwork in this small community and being there for the births. A lot of times we know the families because it is a small community.”
Chelsi said she and her family are thankful for the Labor and Delivery team at Mission Hospital McDowell.
“The quality of the doctors is exceptional,” she said. “We are very, very fortunate to have them here. I just feel like my daughter would not be here today if it were not for those medical professionals. It feels like Mother’s Day has an extra special meaning now.”