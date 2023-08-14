MORGANTON -- A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.

A release from the Burke County Fire Marshal’s office said Bon Alexander Stroupe, 43, was pulled from the home after firefighters arrived at 3335 Port St., Morganton, just after midnight Monday. Paramedics tried to resuscitate Stroupe but were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, the release said.

No other injuries were reported, the release said.

Burke County Emergency Communications Center dispatched Salem Fire Department to the structure fire on Port Street at 12:21 a.m. Monday, the release said.

Burke County Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop told The News Herald there were two people in the home when the fire started. Fire Marshal Mike Willis said there are three people who live in the home. There was heavy smoke showing and moderate fire on the front side of the home when firefighters arrived on the scene. Willis said the fire started in a bedroom of the home.

Residents at the home confirmed that Stroupe was still inside. Firefighters entered the home and pulled Stroupe out, the release said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in approximately 30 minutes, it said.

Firefighters from four Burke County fire departments responded with equipment and manpower to extinguish the fire, along with Burke County EMS, supporting the operation. In addition to Salem Fire Rescue, Triple Community Fire Department, Enola Fire & Rescue and George Hildebran Fire & Rescue also responded with mutual aid, Bishop said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office investigating it in conjunction with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI, the release said.

The cause of Stroupe’s death will be determined by the medical examiner following the investigation, the release said.