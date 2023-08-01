A Morganton man has been charged with sending unsolicited obscene images of himself to a woman.

On Friday, July 7, a female victim reported to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office about a man who sent unsolicited private images of himself to her on multiple occasions. An investigation led to the charges against Milton Scott Clay, 31, of Morganton, according to a MCSO news release.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Clay with four counts of felonious disseminating obscenity. Clay was issued a $60,000 secured bond, according to the release.

In March, Clay was convicted of misdemeanor cyberstalking in McDowell County and received a suspended sentence and a year of probation, according to a search on the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website. He also was convicted in Burke County in 2011 of felony larceny after breaking and entering, the search showed.