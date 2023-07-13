A Morganton man has been charged with illegal possession of drugs in McDowell County.
On Monday, July 10, Deputy Jason Cook with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 when he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. A search of the vehicle along with the assistance of the Marion Police Department, turned up cocaine, according to a MCSO news release.
Tevin Terrial Logan, 32, of Morganton, was charged with felonious possession of cocaine. Logan was issued a $2,500 secured bond, according to the news release.