The local DMV office has been open on Saturdays since early June but officials say people aren’t taking advantage of the new hours.

Marty Homan, communications manager for Division of Motor Vehicles, said the DMV offices in Morganton and Hudson are being underutilized during Saturday hours. The Morganton DMV office is at 115 Government Drive and the Hudson office is at 309 Pine Mountain Road.

“We have the capacity to serve many more folks on Saturdays than we have been,” Homan told The News Herald. “We’ve even had to send employees home early at some Saturday offices because there haven’t been customers to serve.”

The two offices were among 16 throughout the state that started opening from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The Saturday hours were resumed on June 3 and will run through Aug. 26, according to information from the DMV.

Homan said DMV knows the services are needed because appointments are booked up to 90 days out at most offices in the area.

However, Saturday hours are walk-in only, Homan said.

While a lot of business can be done on the DMV website, Homan said there are times when people need to come into the office.

He said the occasions when someone must come into the DMV are:

To get a North Carolina license or ID for the first time, including new drivers and when a person moves here from another state.

To get a REAL ID.

To change your name on a license or ID.

If someone renewed their license online last time.

Before heading into a DMV office, people can check MyNCDMV.gov to see if they can complete their transaction online, according to information from Homan.

In most cases, people:

Can renew a license and ID every other time online.

Can change an address online.

Can order a replacement license or ID online.