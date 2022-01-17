More than 800 in McDowell quarantined with COVID

The McDowell County Health Department said 301 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of the report, there were 804 individuals in quarantine, 9,687 out of quarantine and 152 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 22.7%.
Due to recent increases in positive cases, Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned back to daily, Monday-Friday. Additional information can be found on McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard and can be viewed by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 Testing Information:
Upcoming testing locations and hours can be found by visiting:
McDowell County COVID-19 Testing Providers
• Andor Labs: 1155 N. Main St Marion, NC (on the left side of the Lady Marian Plaza)
• CVS Pharmacy: (828)652-4343, 555 N. Main St, Marion, NC
• Prescription Pad of Marion: (828)659-9727, 1211 N. Main St, Marion, NC
• McDowell Medical Associates: (828)652-8727, 2293 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion, NC
• Mission My Care Now: (828)652-1400, 430 Rankin Dr, Marion, NC
• Lake James Urgent Care: (828)707-7272
COVID-19 Vaccine Information:
Upcoming vaccination locations and hours can be found by visiting: http://www.mcdowellem.com/testing-and-vaccinations.html
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County COVID-19 Vaccination Providers
• CVS Pharmacy: (828)652-4343, 555 N. Main St, Marion, NC
• Prescription Pad of Marion: (828)659-9727, 1211 N. Main St, Marion, NC
• Ingles Pharmacy: (828)652-7105, 625 W. Henderson St, Marion, NC
• Walmart Pharmacy: (828-652-1498, 2875 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion, NC
• McDowell County Health Department: (828)803-4552
Upcoming Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics
• Friday, Jan. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County Vaccine Doses Administered
• First Doses: 24,741 (57% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second Doses: 23,124 (53% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Booster Doses: 8,589
COVID-19 Outbreak Information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 9 staff members and 2 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 4 staff members have tested positive.