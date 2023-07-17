Now that the first week of filing period is over, eight candidates have so far stepped forward to officially declare their plans to seek elected office in Marion and Old Fort.

This year, voters in both municipalities will be asked to choose some of their leaders.

On Wednesday, an incumbent and a challenger both officially declared their plans to seek election in Old Fort.

Incumbent Erin M. Adams, 40, of 409 Orchard St., Old Fort, filed to run for another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. She works as an office professional at Jim Cook Chevrolet in Marion.

On the same day, a challenger for the Old Fort board tossed his hat into the ring. Jeremy Poore, 46, of 46 N. Thomason St. in Old Fort will seek election as an alderman. He works as the trail coordinator for McDowell Technical Community College.

They will join incumbents Jamie Grindstaff and Iretha Hancock on the ballot in this year’s election. Three seats on the Old Fort board are up for election this year.

And on Thursday, a challenger emerged in the Marion City Council race. Marina Burgin Gallion, 28, of 42 E. Tate St., Marion, is seeking election as a council member. She is a certified nursing assistant.

She will run against incumbents Billy Martin and Don Ramsey in the Marion City Council contest.

The 2023 municipal election will be held in both Marion and Old Fort and the candidate filing period started Friday, July 7, at noon. The filing period for the elections will continue through Friday, July 21, at noon, according to the McDowell County Board of Elections.

People interested in filing must be a registered voter residing in the municipality. Filing can be completed at the McDowell County Board of Elections office at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion. The required filing fee is $5 for the council and aldermen seats.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.