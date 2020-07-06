Monday update: 8 more positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Known total: 248

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday eight additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total to 248 locally.
“We continue to see many positive COVID-19 results in McDowell County. I urge you to stay vigilant in your safety precautions as transmission is not slowing down," stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is so important that you wear a face covering anytime you are out in public. It will keep yourself and others safe. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face. We want to see these numbers go down and wearing a face covering is one way to do that.”
Public Health officials and the McDowell County Emergency Operations Center are monitoring trends of transmission. By tracking these trends and data, conclusions can be made that transmission continues to be in gatherings of 10 or more people where social distancing is not practiced, households where multiple people reside and widespread community transmission. Public health staff are aggressively investigating and tracing all contacts to positives. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released.
There have been 4,583 people tested, 4,176 negative results and 159 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 71 individuals in quarantine, 175 out of quarantine and two deaths.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing.
"We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days," Powell said "It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives."
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell High School; Wednesday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.